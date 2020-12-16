﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside

Inside the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter's Yorkshire home

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
You're reading

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside

1/10
Next

5 best sofa in a box companies to choose from in the UK
Bridie Wilkins
Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
1/10

Steph McGovern has been enjoying a break from her show Steph's Packed Lunch over the summer, allowing the presenter to spend more time at her beautiful Yorkshire home she shares with her partner and daughter.

She has shared several glimpses inside their family house while filming her series, The Steph Show, during the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate the achievement a year on, she wrote: "We never planned to do it from my house but when lockdown hit we had two options... postpone until we can get in a studio (but none of us knew when that would be or if it was ever going to happen) OR try and broadcast a show from my house with just me and a load of remote cameras.

"(My baby and partner trying to work from home in the room next door). We agreed to go for it one week before we launched." The 30 hours of broadcasting at home showed off her bold interior design, complete with bright colours and printed furnishings. Take a look inside...

 

RELATED: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's stunning mansion to relax after This Morning stint

 

Loading the player...
2/10

WATCH: Steph McGovern films from inside beautiful kitchen

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
3/10

Steph McGovern's kitchen

Steph has a large open-plan kitchen and living space. It features white walls and the kitchen has white cupboards with a large island unit in the middle. There are also two dark grey pendant lights hanging over the island.

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
4/10

Another view of the kitchen revealed more white cupboards and glossy grey tiles on the walls. There is an electric hob station with a dark grey hood matching the lights hanging over the island, and Steph also has two ovens fitted within one cupboard and a silver toaster.

 

SEE: Inside 27 of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
5/10

Steph McGovern's dining room

Steph turned her dining table into a makeshift studio, sitting on the white leather bench with her computers positioned on the wooden table in front of the windows.

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
6/10

When Steph worked from home, she had a team helping produce the series from her garage and outside, and this was another look at her desk area.

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
7/10

Steph McGovern's living room

At the other end of the kitchen, there is a seating area with two grey sofas and a selection of multi-coloured and printed cushions. There is also a wooden side table with a pineapple-shaped lampshade, while the windowsills hold several mini house plants.

SEE: 40 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
8/10

A shot of Steph mid-presenting also revealed a large stainless-steel floor lamp.

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
9/10

Steph's TV sits on a wooden unit with two grey storage drawers, and there is a matching wooden coffee table in the middle of the room.

Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside
10/10

Steph McGovern's home building

Channel 4 previously released a promo teaser of Steph from outside of the building, revealing large glass doors with grey framing and dark wooden panels. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...