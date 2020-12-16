Steph McGovern's eclectic home with girlfriend and daughter – inside

Steph McGovern has been enjoying a break from her show Steph's Packed Lunch over the summer, allowing the presenter to spend more time at her beautiful Yorkshire home she shares with her partner and daughter.
She has shared several glimpses inside their family house while filming her series, The Steph Show, during the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate the achievement a year on, she wrote: "We never planned to do it from my house but when lockdown hit we had two options... postpone until we can get in a studio (but none of us knew when that would be or if it was ever going to happen) OR try and broadcast a show from my house with just me and a load of remote cameras.
"(My baby and partner trying to work from home in the room next door). We agreed to go for it one week before we launched." The 30 hours of broadcasting at home showed off her bold interior design, complete with bright colours and printed furnishings. Take a look inside...
RELATED: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's stunning mansion to relax after This Morning stint