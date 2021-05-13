﻿
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13million marital mansion is so unexpected

The Voice stars aren't shy with their interior

As well as the Oklahoma ranch where they tied the knot, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also own a stunning mansion in Los Angeles which they purchased for $13million, according to Dirt.

The Voice judges share their home with Gwen's three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and it boasts everything the family could ever want.

Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy property offers 13,000 square feet of living space and features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.

Gwen and Blake's three-storey home is reportedly the first property they bought together, and each room is decorated with bold prints. See inside...

 

Gwen appeared to share a look inside her living area at Christmas when she posted a photo of her decorated tree positioned on a zebra-patterned carpet in front of the window. A framed picture of one of her children hung on the wall in the background.

 

WATCH: Gwen reveals her never-ending staircase

At Christmas time, Gwen revealed the seemingly never-ending staircase at her gorgeous home. As she waltzed up the stairs, adding festive decorations, fans could see the star's impressive hall.

Singer Gwen showed off another room in her home decorated with monochrome marble. When filming a video for her fans, the star gave a peek inside what could be a small snug area. As well as a television set mounted on the wall, there is a fireplace underneath and a free-standing mirror in the corner.

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, No Doubt star Gwen gave viewers a look inside her quirky decor. The panelled walls are covered in snake print wallpaper and she has accessorised the room with baby pink candles and flowers.

Gwen has shown off her immaculate kitchen in various social media posts. While filming a TikTok video, her loyal fans were able to see inside her marble-clad cooking space. The monochrome marble wall is the most striking feature, and it is complemented by a large stainless steel extractor fan. The hit-maker also has wooden cupboards and a large kitchen island in the middle of the room.

From another angle, followers could see the kitchen's panelled wall – which is possibly where the star's fridge and freezer are cleverly concealed. She also gave a closer look at her range oven, with modern stainless-steel finish.

Gwen and Blake's kitchen space continues into another adjoining room where they have a breakfast bar area and cupboards filled with crockery. The popstar had temporarily used it as a dressing room, adding a brimming rail of clothes to film a fun video for Instagram.

The star has even shared an Instagram video from inside the bedroom of her LA pad, and in the process, she revealed a huge portrait of her fiancé Blake upon the wall. The black and white piece is a statement feature – and a clear declaration of her love for him.

 

