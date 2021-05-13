Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13million marital mansion is so unexpected

As well as the Oklahoma ranch where they tied the knot, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also own a stunning mansion in Los Angeles which they purchased for $13million, according to Dirt.
The Voice judges share their home with Gwen's three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and it boasts everything the family could ever want.
Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy property offers 13,000 square feet of living space and features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.
Gwen and Blake's three-storey home is reportedly the first property they bought together, and each room is decorated with bold prints. See inside...
Gwen appeared to share a look inside her living area at Christmas when she posted a photo of her decorated tree positioned on a zebra-patterned carpet in front of the window. A framed picture of one of her children hung on the wall in the background.
