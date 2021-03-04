﻿
Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos

Saira lives with her husband and their children

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Former Loose Women panellist Saira Khan is currently gritting her teeth during the gruelling Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series, but her chic home in Oxford is a far cry from the campsite in Scotland.

The star regularly shows fans inside her home during her high-octane workouts and tidying up sessions and she lives with her husband and children in a property they have renovated – and the results are incredible. As well as having a modern open-plan living space (with hanging egg chairs!), Saira also has a huge garden and luxurious bedroom.

One living area has high ceilings and cream walls, with a large palm plant in a pot to one side of a set of stairs leading elsewhere in the house. Saira has a navy velvet sofa and gold bar cart in one corner, with artwork hanging overhead. Keep reading to see more…

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
This living area has a skylight in the ceiling and full-length windows looking out to the garden. A tall gold floor lamp sits in the corner, while a patterned rug and a pair of matching foot stools add to the cosy ambience.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Saira has decorated with blue tones throughout the house, including in this room, which has midnight blue walls and a television mounted on the wall above a wooden cabinet. A gold Torus lamp from Collectiviste helps to create the perfect mood lighting.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
The star has kept her bedroom décor neutral, with white bedding and a shimmering bedspread and cushions on top of her double bed, which has a grey velvet headboard. Adding the finishing touches is a framed portrait of Saira from a professional photoshoot, which hangs above the bed.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
The garden has a long lawn where Saira's children can play, with a football net and trampoline to keep them entertained.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
"I can’t stop staring at it," Saira confessed when her kitchen was completed in December. At the centre of the room is a large island unit with a hob for Saira and her family to prepare meals, while four stools perch along the other side so it can double up as a breakfast bar.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Saira originally planned to replace her glass dining table and chairs, but gave them a new lease of life by adding new black and white chair covers that perfectly match her monochromatic colour scheme. Another new addition to the space are the two bubble chairs that hang from the ceiling – sure to be a hit with the Loose Women panellist’s children.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
The spacious kitchen and dining room area is filled with natural light thanks to skylight windows and sliding glass doors that lead out into the garden. So where better to sit and relax than these unique hanging egg chairs?

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Creating the perfect family room, there is also a separate seating area with a rich sapphire-hued sofa where Saira, her husband and children can all relax and play together.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
One day, after tiding her open-plan living space, Saira proudly posted a photograph of everything neatly in its place.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Jewel tones run throughout Saira’s home, with ochre cushions and throws providing the perfect accents to her deep sapphire sofas. A patterned rug adds further impact, while a selection of coloured glass vases have been placed on top of a console unit.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Saira described these glass vases and candle holders as the "little details that bring a home together". The Dancing on Ice contestant has styled the ornaments on a silver hammered metal tray alongside her sofa.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
This looks like the most inviting place to sit and unwind with a good book! Saira has floor-to-ceiling bookcases lined with books, framed family photos and ornaments, with a comfy corner sofa alongside it.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Saira has opted for a muted grey colour scheme in her bedroom to create a cosy and relaxing ambience. A mix of metallic, velvet and patterned cushions add the perfect finishing touches to her white bedding.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
On Instagram Stories, the star admitted to her fans that she makes her bed every single day, and it's a habit she's been exercising since she was 11 years old. And look how immaculate it is!

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
Even the downstairs bathroom has been given a trend-led makeover, prompting Saira to say it is her "favourite place". We can see why; a vintage cupboard has been used to create a concealed sink unit, with an ornate tiled splashback and two wall-mounted lights hanging overhead.

Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos
Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-two also gave a peek inside her new en-suite bathroom, complete with patterned flooring, a walk-in shower cubicle and windows that Saira says she "can’t stop staring at".

