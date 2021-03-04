Celebrity SAS' Saira Khan's house is impossibly stylish - photos

Former Loose Women panellist Saira Khan is currently gritting her teeth during the gruelling Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series, but her chic home in Oxford is a far cry from the campsite in Scotland.
The star regularly shows fans inside her home during her high-octane workouts and tidying up sessions and she lives with her husband and children in a property they have renovated – and the results are incredible. As well as having a modern open-plan living space (with hanging egg chairs!), Saira also has a huge garden and luxurious bedroom.
One living area has high ceilings and cream walls, with a large palm plant in a pot to one side of a set of stairs leading elsewhere in the house. Saira has a navy velvet sofa and gold bar cart in one corner, with artwork hanging overhead. Keep reading to see more…