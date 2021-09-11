Lucifer stars' stylish homes: Tom Ellis, Kevin Alejandro, Lauren German and more

﻿
Rachel Avery
Lucifer's swanky penthouse is pretty hard to beat, but the stars of hit-show Lucifer have their own stylish abodes off-set. While their private homes are much more modest than the on-screen locations they are used to, their humble residences are still oh-so cool…

Tom Ellis

Star of the show Tom Ellis has two homes: a main residence in Los Angeles which is handy for filming commitments and another in Vancouver, Canada.

When speaking to The Guardian, Tom revealed that due to the pandemic, he has been separated from his daughters, who he shares with ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite, for several months. 

The heartthrob, who was actually born in Wales is pretty reserved about his private life with his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer, but fans have seen a few glimpses of his home on social media.

In a video clip posted to his Instagram, the actor revealed one of the bedrooms at his home. As well as the double bed, dressed in plain white sheets, the room has a wooden dresser with a television on. Behind the star, there is a gallery wall comprised of gold-framed black and white pictures.

In an Instagram post giving praise to his wife Meaghan, the leading actor showcased the staircase inside their abode. The couple have carpeted stairs and a handrail - with the focus of the space being a giant piece of artwork created by Tom's brother-in-law Luke who he has tagged in the post.

Lesley-Ann Brandt

The South African-born actress used to permanently reside in New Zealand, but in 2010 she made the move to Hollywood. She lives with her husband Chris Payne Gilbert and their son Kingston.

Lesley-Ann took a selfie in her bathroom which inadvertently showed off her very modern shower. The star's bathroom is covered entirely in rectangular cream titles and also has contemporary spotlights.

WATCH: Lesley-Ann Brandt sings in her gorgeous kitchen

The star has shown off lots of her gorgeous home on Instagram, including the amazing kitchen. The couple's cooking space stretches over two rooms and has trendy black worktops and stainless steel appliances. There are shelves either side of the cooker, enabling them to display cookbooks, utensils, and other cooking items.

The family have a round dining table in their kitchen-diner space which has stylish hessian chairs – and they have further decorated the room with a bright mandala print on the wall.

The hallway is just as immaculate as the rest of their home, with warm wooden flooring, white walls and two rows of pictures to add personality to the corridor.

Aimee Garcia

Aimee Garcia's home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles has an eclectic feel with Spanish-style décor and lots of Mexican artwork.

Aimee showed off her incredible white fireplace surround while posing for an Instagram photo. Her living area has Mediterranean-style stone floors, and she has decorated the mantlepiece with lots of cute trinkets from her travels.

In a selfie, the star showed off her wooden dining table with traditional-looking chairs – and in the background her followers could admire a black and white piece of art displayed in a thick frame.

The open-out shutter windows in Aimee's apartment are a real highlight as they allow her to soak in the palm-covered hills of LA.

Kevin Alejandro

Kevin, along with his wife Leslie de Jesus Alejandro and son Kaden, lives in Santa Monica. The actor embarked on a body transformation prior to appearing in Lucifer – and it looks as though he keeps up the hard work at home.

In a very rare photograph, Kevin shared his workout space, which is equipped with a gym bench, dumbbells, and mirrors. The light and airy room has wooden floors, boho-inspired light fittings and large doors which open out to the yard.

Lauren German

Lauren, who plays detective Chloe Decker in the hit series, lives in Los Angeles and prefers to stay out of the spotlight when she's not on screen. She lives with her dog Pepper who regularly features on her Instagram feed, allowing fans to see small snippets of her home life.

In this shot, her beloved pooch is sat patiently by the star's fireplace – which is a small brickwork construction and there is a footstool placed directly in front of it. The snap also revealed that the actress has wooden flooring in her home and her couch is a muted beige shade.

In another photograph, Lauren let her followers see her beautiful backyard in the autumn – and if you look closely, you'll spot Pepper in the background. The actress has an enclosed garden with plenty of grass and lots of lovely trees.

Rachael Harris

Rachael plays fan-favourite Linda Martin on the show, and in real life she lives with her sons Henry and Otto. She has given a rare glimpse inside her beautiful home during a virtual interview, where she showed off a cream room with wooden beamed ceiling which also featured chic grey furniture.

