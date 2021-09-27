﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Kelly Clarkson sells $8.2m custom-built home amid divorce – see inside

The Voice judge Kelly is currently divorcing her husband Brandon Blackstock

Rachel Avery
Photo: © Custom
The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson split from Brandon Blackstock in 2020 and now the couple are in the midst of a divorce. Kelly sold their marital mansion in Tennessee earlier this year, and now their Encino farmhouse has also changed hands.

The huge residence in the San Fernando Valley, where the family once lived, was listed for $9.9million but sold for $1.7million less.

The impressive property was custom-built for the family, and it comes complete with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a private pool and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse. Take a look...

Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Photo: © Custom
Kelly's family kitchen could be from a catalogue as it's so picture-perfect. There's an expansive breakfast bar, two islands and the room has been decorated with an industrial feel. The open-plan space also has a living area with a large grey sofa, flatscreen television and decorative shelves.

Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Photo: © Custom
The property, which was built in 2018, has Kelly's stamp on it – with the impeccable interiors a nod to her passion for home décor. One of their living areas has a vibrant yellow Chesterfield sofa and a rainbow-coloured piece of art on the wall – making it a real statement snug.

Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Photo: © Custom
Their master bedroom, which features wooden beam ceilings and a focal headboard, opens out onto a balcony – the perfect place for morning coffee don't you think?

Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Photo: © Custom
As bathrooms go, this one is more than impressive. The white brick-style tiles give off a cool vibe, as does the statement rug – and the freestanding bath is aptly positioned for a soak with a view.

Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Photo: © Custom
The couple's gigantic walk-in wardrobe looks more like a department store with two centre islands including drawers and endless hanging space for all of their clothes.

Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Photo: © Custom
The home's outdoor space not only has its own private pool but there is a cabana bed, alfresco dining area and a firepit.

Kelly and Brandon have two children together, River and Remington and they are trying to reach an agreement regarding parental access as well as their materialistic assets. The star is making big real estate moves at the moment as she is also selling her gigantic Tennessee home for a cool $7.49million.

Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass

More information on toptenrealestatedeals.com

