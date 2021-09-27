Kelly Clarkson sells $8.2m custom-built home amid divorce – see inside

The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson split from Brandon Blackstock in 2020 and now the couple are in the midst of a divorce. Kelly sold their marital mansion in Tennessee earlier this year, and now their Encino farmhouse has also changed hands.
The huge residence in the San Fernando Valley, where the family once lived, was listed for $9.9million but sold for $1.7million less.
The impressive property was custom-built for the family, and it comes complete with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a private pool and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse. Take a look...
Image: Cameron Carothers for Compass