Zara and Mike Tindall's private country home with royal neighbours – inside

Princess Anne and Peter Phillips live on the estate

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have set up a beautiful family home with their three children Lena, Mia and Lucas. The family live in a country house on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, after moving out of their Cheltenham, Essex property in 2013. 

Elsewhere on the estate, the Princess Royal shares a sprawling home with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, while Peter Phillips is still believed to reside nearby with daughters Savannah and Isla.

Zara and Mike submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension in 2018, which were approved shortly after the birth of daughter Lena that June. The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

The couple tends to keep their home life private, but we've rounded up the peeks they've shared inside...

 

The former rugby player filmed from the living room for a live interview on The One Show in August, with a Union Jack print trunk visible in the background. The patriotic accessory has been used as a table to display a curved table lamp with a cream shade, which is positioned alongside a grey armchair. A matching grey sofa can be seen to the side of where Mike was sitting, with another coffee table with a table lamp to one side.

Mike previously shared a look at another angle of the living room when he made an appearance on Lorraine in June. It showed how he and Zara have several framed photos of their dogs, as well as a portrait of the Gatcombe Park Estate hanging on one wall.

The 38-year-old appeared to sit inside her kitchen for a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2020. She confessed she felt like she was one of the lucky ones to be at home in the countryside. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS," Zara said.

 

In another clip posted on Mike's Twitter as he completed a charity challenge in May, the former rugby star can be seen laying on the grass, with a beautiful buddleia plant behind him.

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares glimpse of garden as his children play

Mike and Zara have their very own home gym, as revealed by Mike when he participated in the 2.6 Challenge in April. It has exposed brick walls with a Union Jack flag on display, as well as an exercise bike where Mike took part in the charity bike ride.

 

Fans were given a glimpse at Mike's home office when he recorded his podcast from home in March 2020. Wooden cabinets and shelving behind him displayed a selection of framed photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.

