Zara and Mike Tindall's private country home with royal neighbours – inside

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have set up a beautiful family home with their three children Lena, Mia and Lucas. The family live in a country house on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, after moving out of their Cheltenham, Essex property in 2013.
Elsewhere on the estate, the Princess Royal shares a sprawling home with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, while Peter Phillips is still believed to reside nearby with daughters Savannah and Isla.
Zara and Mike submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension in 2018, which were approved shortly after the birth of daughter Lena that June. The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.
The couple tends to keep their home life private, but we've rounded up the peeks they've shared inside...
