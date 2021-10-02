﻿
Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's vibrant country home is simply stunning – inside

The couple used to live in London

With long Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals taking up much of her daily schedule, we imagine Dianne Buswell looks forward to time at home with her partner Joe Sugg. The couple, who met on the show in 2018, moved out of their flat in London and into their first home together earlier this year. Dianne and Joe have already made their stamp on the property, adding palm tree wallpaper, patterned furniture and more bold colours. 

Take a look inside the professional dancer and YouTuber's beautiful country property, which boasts incredible views.

 

Dianne Buswell's garden

Dianne and Joe first announced they had moved home with a photo from the bottom of their garden, revealing that they have plenty of outdoor space. Previous snaps have revealed there is a terrace outside the back door as well as an egg chair.

 

Dianne showed off the couple's grey and white outdoor furniture as she soaked up the sun.

Dianne Buswell's kitchen

Dianne filmed from inside their beautiful new kitchen as she made a cake for Valentine's Day. It's designed with forest green cupboards, including one narrow glass-front section for glasses, and black and white high-shine backsplash panels. Appliances include a stainless steel range oven, and Dianne has added a feminine touch to the room with a red Yankee Candle and a bunch of flowers in a black vase.

 

Dianne Buswell's dining room

Dianne and Joe have the most incredible view of their garden from their open-plan dining room. Leading off the kitchen, the room features windows spanning each and every wall and a lengthy wooden dining table with benches at either side, matching wooden awning at the ceiling.

A sheepskin rug on the bench, rustic cream floor tiles and various house plants and succulents make for a Scandi-inspired aesthetic.

The professional dancer appears to have added a plush blue velvet chair next to the window, flanked by a coffee table and house plant – it looks like the perfect spot to relax.

 

Dianne Buswell's bedroom

Filming inside her bedroom, Dianne showed off bright palm tree wallpaper, white furniture and a set of shelves displaying her heels.

 

Another snap showing off her dressing table transformation reveals her green and white bedding matches the statement wallpaper, white shutters cover the windows and a giant TV appears to be placed on top of a table.

Dianne Buswell's living room

The couple's living room was decorated with white and grey floral wallpaper, which they appear to have changed, and flecked grey carpet. A single grey armchair is seen in the corner of Dianne's image is topped with a furry grey throw, and grey cushions.

 

There is an open log fireplace built into one wall with a white stone insert on the floor, and Dianne and Joe have added house plants at either side, and a pink LED light reading 'Love'.

While filming for Buswellness, Dianne revealed the pair have painted the walls blue. They also have a full-length mirror leaning against one wall that reveals a cross-trainer and a large exercise ball for the couple to keep fit.

Dianne and Joe have plenty of books to choose from, with the Strictly pro sharing a look at their green bookshelf and matching side cabinet – which she said was a total steal for just £2!

