Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's vibrant country home is simply stunning – inside

Loading the player...
Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Inside Grey's Anatomy stars' real-life homes: From Ellen Pompeo to Patrick Dempsey
-
Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
-
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's beautiful home to raise baby girl - inside
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are now proud parents to a baby girl after the Queen's granddaughter gave birth on 18...
-
David Beckham unveils breathtaking dining room in heartfelt photo with daughter Harper
David and Victoria Beckham are no strangers to documenting their lives (and consequently, their homes) on social media, but the former footballer left...
-
Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house