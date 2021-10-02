Gogglebox stars' epic homes - unseen rooms revealed

Peeking into the living rooms of our favourite Gogglebox stars is a cherished pastime, but aside from their well-used sofas and funky décor, what do the rest of their houses look like?
From the Malone family's surprisingly modern bathroom to Giles and Mary's wild garden, we take a look at the parts of these Gogglebox stars' homes that you never get to see on the television…
The Siddiquis
Baasit and Umar regularly feature on the hit Channel 4 show with their father Sid and sometimes the programme is filmed inside Sid's home. Their cosy living room has a large green sofa and patterned wallpaper and, in a clip, posted on Instagram, fans were able to see the living space from another angle.
MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?
While Sid was partaking in a balancing challenge, we were offered a look at their wooden and marble fireplace. Above the fire hangs a large mirror to create the illusion of a bigger room, and the family has a cabinet in the corner filled with books and a globe ornament on display.