﻿
13 Photos | Homes

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more

The multimillionaires live across the country

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
You're reading

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more

1/13
Next

Goldie Hawn is ageless in emotive new video from her spectacular garden in LA
Nichola Murphy
Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
1/13

Any Dragons’ Den fan will know that the likes of Peter Jones, Tej Lalvani and Deborah Meaden are multimillionaires, so we're not surprised that they own some very plush homes up and down the country.

READ: Dragons' Den: meet the children of Sara Davies, Peter Jones and more

It's recently been reported that the BBC show's production base is set to relocate from Manchester to Glasgow, but it's not known if the studio recordings will follow suit. If so, the stars – whose homes range from Teesside to Somerset – could potentially choose to move.

For now, take a peek inside the current houses of the notoriously private Dragons...

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
2/13

Sara Davies

Strictly star Sara Davies has shared several glimpses inside her home in Teesside which she shares with her husband Simon and their children Oliver and Charlie. The kitchen has cream units and black granite worktops with a large island unit in the middle. Windows look onto her garden and there is a dining table on the other side of the open-plan space.

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
3/13

Sara filmed inside what looks like her bedroom, which has cream carpets, a green patterned wallpaper on one wall and a large mirror. In the reflection, a wooden dressing table is visible.

 

RELATED: 11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

 

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
4/13

Following the Northern Power Women Awards, Sara posed for a photo in her hallway, showing off the grey wallpaper and wooden front door.

 

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

 

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
5/13

Peter Jones

Peter Jones and his wife Tana reportedly live in Buckinghamshire, but they have kept details about the property largely private. One photo the Dragons' Den judge shared on Instagram to mark his birthday showed off what appears to be his conservatory. It has white walls, lots of windows and a wooden dining table where Peter's sushi dinner was displayed.

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
6/13

Back in 2018, he posted a snap of a roaring fire with a wall-mounted TV on top.

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
7/13

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meadon and her husband Paul share their period Somerset home with numerous pets. In 2020, she told Country Gazette: "At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats."

Inside the Grade-II listed property, there are reportedly 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms. A photo of her cat revealed the kitchen has white walls, a wooden island unit and a black oven where she boils her kettle.

 

MORE: Dragon's Den: Meet the Dragons' partners

 

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
8/13

Deborah's lounge has a neutral palette with a cream sofa, matching carpets and a wooden coffee table, with a retro textured lamp sitting on top. A cat ornament and a framed picture add the finishing touches.

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
9/13

There is plenty of space for her animals to roam in her gardens, but a  photo of her dog revealed grey walls and a gate leading into the gravel driveway.

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
10/13

Tej Lalvani

Tej Lalvani and his wife Tara Ruby's home appears to follow a muted colour scheme. The lounge has a large cream corner sofa and a black shelving unit against the wall. A bright blue painting adds a splash of colour.

 

SEE: 51 celeb living rooms that are out of this world: From Drew Barrymore to Victoria Beckham

 

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
11/13

Posing for a photo in the kitchen, Tej revealed it is decorated with grey and white marble-effect worktops and blue curtains that sit at the side of the long windows.

 

PHOTOS: 12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

 

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
12/13

The TV star's office space includes a brown desk which offers plenty of space for his computer, keyboard, laptop and mouse. Framed photos of Vitabiotics are displayed on the wall behind him.

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
13/13

Touker Suleyman

Touker Suleyman keeps much of his home life under wraps, but we do know that he has a lovely bedroom inside his London home. A photo he shared of his pet dog revealed his bed has a cream curved headboard and crisp white sheets, and the walls are painted white.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...