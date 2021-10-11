﻿
13 Photos | Homes

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more

They all have the wow factor!

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
You're reading

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more

1/13
Next

Inside Dragons' Den millionaires' luxurious homes: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden & more
Nichola Murphy
The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
1/13

The Masked Singer judges come together from across the country to film the popular TV show, but where do they live when the cameras stop rolling?

From Nicole Scherzinger's incredible LA views to Robin Thicke's swimming pool and Jenny McCarthy's golf course, they all have plush properties that will give you serious home envy. Keep scrolling to take a peek inside...

RELATED: Meet The Masked Singer US stars' families: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and more

Robin Thicke

The Masked Singer judge and his model partner, April Love Geary - who share three children together - tragically lost their house in Malibu, California to the wildfires in November 2018. April shared a photo of plumes of smoke and wrote: "Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our home is up in flames."

Loading the player...
2/13

WATCH: Robin Thicke shares tour inside vast living room with children

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
3/13

Since then, April shared a peek inside their new home as she posed in her underwear in front of the glass sliding doors which lead out to a swimming pool.

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
4/13

The Blurred Lines singer's living room features an ornate cream fireplace with a TV mounted on the wall above it and a cream sofa. Two child gates had been placed in the archways on either side of the room, and a grand piano could be seen in the background.

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
5/13

Robin and April's bedroom is painted white with animal print bedding and cushions and a clothes rail in the corner. A nod to Robin's music career, a keyboard and speakers are positioned at the back of the room with awards and certificates on the wall.

 

MORE: Private celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, more

 

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
6/13

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy lives in a five-bedroom Tudor home in St Charles, Illinois with her husband Donnie Wahlberg. During an interview with People, he insisted their pad "isn't extravagant," but it features luxurious amenities such as a pool with a water slide, a one-hole practice golf green, a sewing room and a Blondies cocktail-themed bar.

 

READ: Inside Jenny McCarthy's impressive Illinois home - complete with its own golf green

 

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
7/13

She showed off her living room in a TikTok video, revealing dark floorboards topped with a cream rug. A grey armchair was positioned around a coffee table and a baby grand piano sat next to the double doors.

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
8/13

The dining room has gold leaf-print wallpaper and circular lights hanging over the table. Jenny's vast hallway and sweeping staircase could be seen in the background of this clip.

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
9/13

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans live in a spectacular Los Angeles home that she designed herself – and it boasts views across the cityscape.

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
10/13

A beautiful balcony overlooking the iconic city wasn't enough for The X Factor star, as she went even further with an idyllic pool and an outdoor swing. She told Architectural Digest: "I knew building this house I had to put a swing somewhere, and what better place with this view outside with my baby pool?"

 

PHOTOS: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
11/13

Her kitchen includes wooden cabinets, marbles surfaces and an island unit with an in-built sink and four swivel stools surrounding it.

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
12/13

Ken Jeong

The Hangover star Ken Jeong has shared peeks inside his home on social media. Posing with a colourful cupcake, Ken showed off his white kitchen cupboards and neutral brown worksurfaces.

The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
13/13

Ken's home office features a brown leather sofa, wooden blinds and a wooden dresser holding ornaments. A series of newspaper clippings are framed on the wall.

 

PHOTOS: 17 stunning royal home offices that will leave you speechless

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...