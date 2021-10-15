Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
RELATED: Squid Game: cast reveals the one game that was terrifying to film in real life
The South Korean actor has an Instagram feed that's filled with the cutest pictures of his two fluffy friends – and he even takes selfies with them!