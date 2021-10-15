﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae has shared all on Instagram

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
You're reading

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

1/8
Next

16 unbelievable royal living rooms: Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and more
Rachel Avery
Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
1/8

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats. 

RELATED: Squid Game: cast reveals the one game that was terrifying to film in real life

The South Korean actor has an Instagram feed that's filled with the cutest pictures of his two fluffy friends – and he even takes selfies with them!

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Using the geotag location 'sweet home', Heo Sung-tae shared a self-shot image of him led on a bed with one of his adorable cats. He was pictured stroking its head as the kitty rested upon a quilted throw on top of the bed.

WOW: Love Squid Game? This hotel looks exactly like the hit Netflix show's creepy set

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Another image reveals the two cats led on the floor next to a stainless-steel fridge-freezer. The cute pets looked content with their position on the laminate wooden flooring.

MORE: 7 films and TV shows to watch if you loved Squid Game

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

A close-up shot of the white and ginger cat revealed that the star also has a cat scratching post and play apparatus for his cute pets.

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Both cats have matching feeding bowls and Heo Sung-tae has propped a painted portrait of them behind the food station – so sweet!

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Back in September, one of the cats was perched on top of his washing machine, and the image revealed that Heo Sung-tae's apartment has a small balcony and impressive views.

MORE: Squid Game Halloween costume ideas for 2021: Here's how to recreate the look

The glimpse into the actor's home suggest that he lives a modest life, with reasonable sized rooms and modern appliances.  

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

During the pandemic, he showed off his make-shift home gym with step and weights – and yet again his pet got in on the action! Heo Sung-tae shared an image of one of his cuties sat on top of the black workout bench.

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Heo Sung-tae also has a stairgate installed to stop his two cats from roaming too freely around his apartment.

Prior to his appearance in Squid Game, the actor had around 13,000 Instagram followers and now his total is 1.9million and growing. Keep the cat snaps coming, we say!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back