The Queen's cousin Lord Ivar's epic mansion with his husband James - photos

Ivar and James married in 2018

Photo: © Instagram
Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the third cousin once removed to the Queen, and he and his husband James Coyle reside at the spectacular home of Bridwell Park Estate.

Their grand house is not kept private at all, as well as featuring on Ivar's Instagram feed, the doors are open to the public as the venue can be hired for weddings! From the pristine front lawns to the jaw-dropping bathrooms, take a look around this gorgeous stately home…

Bridwell Park Estate is located in Devon and the surrounding views are breathtaking. No matter the time of year, the striking white Georgian house looks as though it belongs on a postcard.

Photo: © Instagram
One day, the couple tended to the massive expanse of lawn which sits at the front of the house. Their beloved dog Rosie acted as foreman, keeping an eye on the work.

Photo: © Instagram
One of Ivar's social media posts revealed what one of the bedrooms inside the grand house looks like. The boudoir features cream walls, dark wooden doors and lots of antique furniture. The plush red bed and gold framed pictures add a luxury feel to the space.

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen is a light and airy space where the walls have been painted green and the cupboards are a very pale shade of green too.

Photo: © Instagram
They have a large centre island which is perfect for meal prepping and there is a traditional AGA.

Photo: © Instagram
One of the bathrooms has a very country-esque feel with wooden cladding, tartan blinds and a statement floating bath (modelled by James).

Photo: © Instagram
Another bathroom boasts a free-standing bath with an eye-catching floral motif, and one day James had ensured it was perfectly showcased with beautifully arranged candles.

