The Queen's cousin Lord Ivar's epic mansion with his husband James - photos

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the third cousin once removed to the Queen, and he and his husband James Coyle reside at the spectacular home of Bridwell Park Estate.
Their grand house is not kept private at all, as well as featuring on Ivar's Instagram feed, the doors are open to the public as the venue can be hired for weddings! From the pristine front lawns to the jaw-dropping bathrooms, take a look around this gorgeous stately home…
Bridwell Park Estate is located in Devon and the surrounding views are breathtaking. No matter the time of year, the striking white Georgian house looks as though it belongs on a postcard.