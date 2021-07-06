Alex Jones' stylish London home is a haven for three kids – photos

Loading the player...
Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable photo of sons after exciting day
Alex Jones will no doubt have wowed her fans with her latest photo of her sons, which couldn't have been any cuter.The One Show star took to her...
-
Alex Jones shares heart-melting photo with son Kit amid maternity leave
Alex Jones shared the cutest photo to social media on Monday. The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a sweet snap that showed...
-
Alex Jones shares parenting challenge while breastfeeding – and it's so relatable!
Alex Jones took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a bit of a parenting struggle following the birth of her daughter Annie – and many parents will...
-
Alison Hammond's ultra-modern Birmingham home with son Aidan revealed
-
31 chic celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, Stacey Dooley and more