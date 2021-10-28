BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos

Sally Nugent is stepping into Louise Minchin's shoes, becoming a permanent host of BBC Breakfast, so what do you know about the presenter? Sally, 50, is married with one child, but she chooses to keep details like their names and ages private. Although the journalist hasn't revealed exactly where she lives, she has given glimpses into her gorgeous abode via social media. From her minimalist bedroom through to her traditional kitchen, take a tour of Sally Nugent's home…
READ: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin breaks silence after her replacement is announced
Sally Nugent's bedroom
The bedroom is Sally's favourite spot for a mirror selfie, and it's here she often shows off her killer outfits. One day, looking smart in an all-pink suit, the star revealed her boudoir with cream carpets, luxurious floor-length curtains and a cream tall-boy dresser.