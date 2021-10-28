﻿
BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos

Sally has taken over presenting duties from Louise Minchin

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Sally Nugent is stepping into Louise Minchin's shoes, becoming a permanent host of BBC Breakfast, so what do you know about the presenter? Sally, 50, is married with one child, but she chooses to keep details like their names and ages private. Although the journalist hasn't revealed exactly where she lives, she has given glimpses into her gorgeous abode via social media. From her minimalist bedroom through to her traditional kitchen, take a tour of Sally Nugent's home…

Sally Nugent's bedroom

The bedroom is Sally's favourite spot for a mirror selfie, and it's here she often shows off her killer outfits. One day, looking smart in an all-pink suit, the star revealed her boudoir with cream carpets, luxurious floor-length curtains and a cream tall-boy dresser.

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Another shot snapped by the star revealed her minimalist grey fabric bed with white duvet cover – very chic!

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Sally Nugent's spare room

The presenter turned one of her rooms into a temporary spin studio when she had a charity bike ride to complete – just check out those Parquet floors and the grand chandelier.

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Sally Nugent's kitchen

While it was only a glimpse of the star's cooking space, it told us everything we need to know. Sally has a large range cooker in black and next to it are white drawers with stylish cup handles. The marble worktops provide a modern twist while the stone floors give a nod to traditional style.

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Sally Nugent's stairs

Ready for a virtual awards ceremony, Sally decided her stairs were the perfect spot for a quick photo. We love the wood panelling and the plush carpets – not to mention the twinkling fairy lights.

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Sally Nugent's front door

During the festive season, Sally unveiled her gorgeous front door which is wooden with black traditional fixtures. The Christmas wreath was a lovely addition!

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Sally Nugent's luxury details

Throughout Sally's home, she has a mixture of cosy-looking carpets and traditional Parquet floors – the beauty of her wooden floors was shown off one day with an adorable snap of her dog and her new lead.

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's family home is snug yet chic - photos
Elsewhere in the property, Sally has a grand piano which is strikingly beautiful, and the space looks very regal with a gold-framed painting on the wall.

