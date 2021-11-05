The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside

The Queen, 95, may already be getting preparations underway for the royal family Christmas at her Norfolk home, Sandringham House, where she hosts the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.
Shortly after being given medical advice to rest, The Mirror reported the 95-year-old monarch left her Berkshire residence, Windsor Castle, to travel to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors gave her the all-clear.
In 2020, the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, broke a decades-long tradition and celebrated the holidays at Windsor Castle due to the pandemic. However, the monarch is supposedly planning to go ahead with the usual Christmas plans for 2021.
The Queen would usually stay at the 600-acre estate until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately. Take a look at the 19th-century Sandringham House, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Prince William and Kate Middleton's home Anmer Hall and more…