The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside

The royal family often celebrate Christmas in Norfolk

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside

Chloe Best
The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
The Queen, 95, may already be getting preparations underway for the royal family Christmas at her Norfolk home, Sandringham House, where she hosts the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

Shortly after being given medical advice to rest, The Mirror reported the 95-year-old monarch left her Berkshire residence, Windsor Castle, to travel to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors gave her the all-clear.

In 2020, the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, broke a decades-long tradition and celebrated the holidays at Windsor Castle due to the pandemic. However, the monarch is supposedly planning to go ahead with the usual Christmas plans for 2021.

The Queen would usually stay at the 600-acre estate until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately. Take a look at the 19th-century Sandringham House, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Prince William and Kate Middleton's home Anmer Hall and more…

Loading the player...
WATCH: George and Charlotte make their public debut on Christmas Day in Sandringham

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Rex
Sandringham House was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for the Prince of Wales, who found the property too small and had a larger building commissioned. The Grade II-listed building is Jacobethan in style, and has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room where the royal can enjoy their Christmas lunch.

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Instagram
Saloon

A photo shared on the Sandringham Estate's Instagram account in March 2020 gave royal fans a glimpse inside the saloon of the house, which is said to be where the royals like to spend their evenings, and also where they have afternoon tea together on Christmas Eve.

The saloon is located at the entrance to the house and spans two floors, with a balcony over the entrance that was built to house the band when the space was previously used as a ballroom. Wooden panelling and ornate columns are among the features of this impressive room, which has a portrait of the Queen hung on one wall, and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

The royals would be able to congregate and relax together on the cream sofas, while there is also a wooden dining table and a piano that has been topped with photos including one that appears to be from a royal wedding. 

 

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Instagram
Dining room

The dining room at the Queen's country estate, Sandringham House, still features a lot of Queen Mary's influence. The walls feature pale green wooden panelling and striking Spanish tapestries, with an open fireplace and mahogany dining table that looks like the perfect setting for a dinner party.

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Instagram
Drawing Room

The Sandringham Estate shared this stunning photo of the opulent Drawing Room on Instagram in July 2020. In a caption, it explained that the room had been described as "a very long and handsome drawing room" in a diary entry by Queen Victoria in 1871.

It features a striking trompe l'oeil ceiling panel with a golden pheasant painting overlooking the room below, which has cream walls with ornate carved detailing and two sets of floor-to-ceiling mirrored doors at the far end.

A log fireplace is at the centre of the room with a mirror and ornaments overhead, and four armchairs have been positioned in front, where the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and other royals could sit together.

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's office

Sandringham House was the location for the Queen's first ever Christmas broadcast in 1952. Her Majesty now tends to record her annual message in Buckingham Palace before going to Sandringham for the holidays.

 

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Getty Images
Sandringham's gardens

The grounds of Sandringham are scenic to say the least, with a beautiful lake and gardens that the royals can explore.

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Instagram
Walled Garden

The Sandringham Estate shared this photo on Instagram from within the Queen's private gardens in Norfolk. The 17-acre Walled Garden is filled with a variety of flowers including Penstemons and Dahlias. The caption read: "The entrance passes under the brick pillars once belonging to an old pergola – today they act as a natural home for climbers."

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Getty Images
Church

The Queen and other senior royals attend the Christmas Day mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church in the Sandringham Estate each year, before returning to Sandringham House for lunch.

The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home

Anmer Hall is Prince William and Kate's country residence, which was given to them by the Queen following their royal wedding in 2011. It is located on the Sandringham Estate and is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will stay with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In 2017, the family also hosted Prince Harry and Meghan.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

