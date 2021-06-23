Alex Beresford's immaculate bachelor pad in Bristol revealed – see inside home

You might like...
-
Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
-
GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper - photos
-
GMB stars' private health battles revealed: Kate Garraway, Lorraine Kelly, Susanna Reid, more
The Good Morning Britain hosts are paid to provide us with information about the world on a daily basis, but publicly opening up about their private...
-
GMB stars' luxury homes: Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and more
-
Little Mix singers' lavish homes: Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade