Millie Mackintosh's boho family home with two children is not what it seems - photos

Millie Mackintosh's boho family home with two children

The TV star lives in Chelsea

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor live in Chelsea, London with their two daughters, Sienna, one, and baby Aurelia. Despite its very central location, the Made in Chelsea stars have a very spacious family home decorated with modern, boho interiors which they put together with the help of Arlene McIntyre of Ventura Design.

Arlene described Millie's interior style as "pared back and natural", telling The Irish Times: "As a client Millie is quite bohemian. Both she and Hugo had a rock ‘n’ roll sort of a vibe. They’re very cool, real homey and not showy at all."

From the animal-themed nursery to the Grecian garden makeover, see where Millie and Hugo are raising their two young kids…

 

Former photos show Millie's living room has a grey sofa dressed with Aztec-print cushions with a matching tapestry footstool. When Millie took HELLO! on a tour of her home, she revealed a white marble fireplace sits underneath a wall-mounted TV, and a set of monochrome chairs designed by Hugo are placed in the bay window next to a house plant.

However, Millie has recently swapped out her cream sofa for a luxurious dark blue velvet sofa and a white armchair – which are cleverly designed with stain-resistant material!

 

She also has what she describes as a "sentimental" corner with pictures of her grandparents on their wedding days displayed on shelves.

Millie's bedroom has a calming pastel colour scheme which she designed herself. The star told HELLO!: "I really wanted this to be my room in terms of the décor, it feels very relaxing and the bed is literally like getting into a really big cloud."

It features cream carpets, white walls and a bed with a cream leather headboard, as well as a pink velvet chair and matching footstool which would be ideal for feeding her new baby. A white dressing table is placed in front of one of the windows, which have grey blinds.

 

Millie shared a look inside her dressing room when she posed in her underwear, reflecting on her postpartum journey after baby Sienna. It has cream carpets and matching fitted cupboards, while colourful dresses hang on a rail in the background, her shoes can be seen neatly stacked on a rack and her bags are organised on a series of shelves.

Baby Sienna's nursery follows an animal theme with wallpaper featuring a giraffe, an elephant and a flamingo, as well as a wooden cot and cream sofa.

"We want to be able to teach her the names of animals when she’s getting big enough to say words, and give her an interest in outdoors and nature,” said Millie. "I think the theme is quite calming as well, and it’s really cute." Perhaps Sienna will eventually move into another room once her younger sibling is old enough to stay in the nursery.

 

Millie's kitchen features dark fitted cabinets with white subway wall tiles and a central island unit with pendant lights hanging overhead. White floors, silver accents and bi-folding doors out to their garden keep the room light.

In the open-plan space, the couple have positioned their wooden dining table next to the doors, surrounded by cream seats.

Photo: © Custom
Back in June 2020, the doting mother gave her garden a stunning Greek-inspired makeover in collaboration with Wayfair. It featured white walls, cushioned outdoor sofas, a wall-mounted herb garden, faux lemon trees and pink bougainvillaea. Meanwhile, the pièce de résistance is a hanging rattan chair, which the influencer says is "the perfect baby cuddle chair".

Since then, Millie has covered the walls with greenery dotted with pink and white flowers, making the perfect backdrop for her family photos.

