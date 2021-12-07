﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour

MasterChef star Gregg lives in Kent

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
You're reading

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour

1/9
Next

Prince William and Kate Middleton's mammoth Christmas tree is twice the size of the Queen's
Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
1/9

Gregg Wallace lives in Kent with his wife Anne-Marie, their son Sid, their pet dogs, and Anna's parents. As well as it being a busy household, it's one full of festivities at Christmas time as Gregg has revealed the family's nine different Christmas trees!

SEE: Gregg Wallace lives with his in-laws – inside £1million family home

Speaking about his Christmas plans to The Sun, the MasterChef presenter revealed: "Christmas in my house is huge. Anna is Christmas-crazy. We had seven trees last year." And it looks as though the star has topped last year's efforts as he uploaded images of all nine of his trees to Instagram on Tuesday. See them all...

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Two trees have been positioned on one of the landings of Gregg's house, one with colourful lights and the other with traditional warm glow bulbs.

REVEALED: Best celebrity Christmas trees 2021: Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond, Tess Daly and more

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

There is a very modern pink tree with white baubles in one room, positioned against a bookshelf. 

MORE: Phillip Schofield's genius Christmas tree hack is a total game-changer

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Another space sees a green artificial tree with an angel on top brightening up a corner.

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

One of Gregg's sitting rooms has benefitted from a large tree with a wicker skirt which has been adorned with the most amazing array of colourful baubles. This creation has been finished off with a star on the top.

STORY: Sarah Ferguson's surprising Christmas decorations at royal home unveiled

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Even the kitchen has not escaped the festivities with a golden-hued addition adding some seasonal charm to the cooking area. The lights and baubles have been kept muted here to be in keeping with the theme.

LOOK: 30 astounding celebrity kitchens: JLo, Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and more

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Gregg's office has the addition of a small artificial tree and this one has been dressed with gold, silver and lime green decorations, complete with golden star on top.

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

The family's residence has a jaw-dropping welcome with a very large festive display – a tree covered in lights and traditional red baubles and a jolly looking Santa figurine.

Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The lounge has another traditional tree with ornaments in the form of berries, snowflakes and reindeer – and keeping watch over this magical tree are three nutcracker decorations and a sweet wicker reindeer.

WOW: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

A glimpse of the star's festive fireplace can be seen, a feature fans got to see in full last year. The cosy setting was decked with lights, nutcracker ornaments, stockings, a wreath and a garland.

Gregg's five-bedroom country property is thought to be worth £1million, and it's a far cry from the London council house he grew up in.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back