Coleen Nolan's post-divorce home is a private love nest with boyfriend – photos

The Loose Women star moved during the pandemic

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has a gorgeous country home in Cheshire that she shares with a whopping 15 animals! 

PHOTOS: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

Her property also boasts plenty of space for her children Shane Jr, 32, Jake, 28, and Ciara, 20, as well as her boyfriend, whom she met on Tinder in summer 2021, should they wish to visit.

The TV star moved home during the first UK lockdown, into the first property she has bought on her own after she divorced Ray Fensome. Speaking of the move to her stunning countryside bolthole with a smallholding, she said: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals." Take a tour inside...

Coleen Nolan's kitchen

Coleen announced the news about her exciting house move on an episode of Loose Women via video call. The gorgeous cooking space features white walls and a combination of grey and white cupboards. There is also a traditional grey AGA in the room.

Her cat was pictured sleeping on the island unit where the sink is positioned. In the background, Coleen's changing light feature was visible.

Coleen positioned her Christmas tree on top of a wooden table in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking her garden.

Coleen Nolan's dining room

Coleen showed off her new dining room table on Instagram - and it is safe to say one of her dogs approved of the new home addition very much!

Coleen's beautiful family home exudes country chic with pared-back wooden beams and rustic styling. Peering through the chicken-wire window, fans can catch a glimpse of her living area with exposed bricks and a log-burner style fireplace.

REVEALED: Why I'm A Celeb's Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan split up

Coleen Nolan's living room

The star was keen to show off her brand-new sofa when it arrived, and the L-shaped design was perfectly in keeping with the light walls, oak beams and soft muted tones of her décor, but fans were left baffled by the positioning of it.

MORE: Ruth Langsford divides fans with messy kitchen feature in pristine family home

One fan asked: "How do you get out of that door?" and Coleen replied: "I don't", with a laughing face emoji. Another perplexed follower asked: "Why do you have the sofa by the back door when you can't get out", prompting Coleen to retort: "I never use that door!"

A cream log fire with a brick surround adds a cosy, rustic feel to the space.

 

SHOP: 9 stylish soft furnishings on eBay that are cosy AND under £75

WATCH: See Coleen's home transformation

Back last year, Coleen took to Instagram with a video showing the transformation of her living room after having the carpets cleaned, as well as a before and after photo. How impressive is that!

Coleen revealed she had been gifted a new dark blue sofa bed from Furniture Village, which sat in a green room next to an indoor plant.

Coleen Nolan's bedroom

A brand-new bed prompted Coleen to post an update on Instagram, giving fans a look inside her private sleeping quarters.

Coleen Nolan's front door

During the festive season, the presenter decorated the front of her house, choosing to put up a seasonal wreath. The gorgeous red, white and green wreath has circular baubles and a tartan bow in the middle.

Coleen Nolan's garden

The singer has a small holding on site, where she keeps her animals so there is plenty of picturesque land for her and her family to enjoy.

Black wicker furniture is positioned on her decking, while a football post could be seen on the lawn.

 

RELATED: Why Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr isn't on screen anymore

