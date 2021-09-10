Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne are reportedly ready to move out of their Cheshire pad with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass and into a huge mansion nearby worth an eye-watering £20million.
Their former home, which was said to be worth £6million, features a grand staircase, a jacuzzi and an impressive garden that is perfect for entertaining guests, and the interior has monochrome décor and stylish furnishings.
But with a price tag that's three times higher, they built their new 40-acre property with everything they could ever want, including a cinema, indoor swimming pool, wine cellar, a stable area, a snooker room, and even a football pitch. Take a tour inside where the Rooney family have been living before their move…
Coleen and Wayne showed off the very grand hallway on her three eldest sons' first day at school. The trio stood at the bottom of the luxurious staircase which was positioned in the centre of the hall and featured a wooden bannister and plush grey carpet. Cream floor tiles and grey walls kept the room neutral, and the couple added some personal touches with framed black-and-white family pictures.