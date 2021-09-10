﻿
Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside

The couple have built a £20million family home

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan plagued with questions after new home reveal
Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne are reportedly ready to move out of their Cheshire pad with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass and into a huge mansion nearby worth an eye-watering £20million.

Their former home, which was said to be worth £6million, features a grand staircase, a jacuzzi and an impressive garden that is perfect for entertaining guests, and the interior has monochrome décor and stylish furnishings. 

But with a price tag that's three times higher, they built their new 40-acre property with everything they could ever want, including a cinema, indoor swimming pool, wine cellar, a stable area, a snooker room, and even a football pitch. Take a tour inside where the Rooney family have been living before their move…

Coleen and Wayne showed off the very grand hallway on her three eldest sons' first day at school. The trio stood at the bottom of the luxurious staircase which was positioned in the centre of the hall and featured a wooden bannister and plush grey carpet. Cream floor tiles and grey walls kept the room neutral, and the couple added some personal touches with framed black-and-white family pictures.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The kitchen has black worktops with a wraparound breakfast bar and sink. Cream wooden cabinets feature glass-fronted doors to showcase glasses and a selection of framed photos.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
There are small dark grey mosaic tiles above a huge Wolf stainless steel double oven, the perfect spot to cook up a feast for their growing family.

 

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The kitchen boasted a large glass chandelier and even a TV screen in the corner showing CCTV footage to keep the family safe.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The family's dining room was transformed into the boys' home school, with one of their sons sitting at the black glossy table for a maths lesson. The table is lined with leather chairs, and a console table is positioned against a wall in the background.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The dining room has windows looking out to the garden, with a large mirror and candles resting on top of a console table next to the wall.

 

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
Another more formal dining area has dark grey walls and a sleek glossy cabinet next to the wall that has a table lamp and ornaments resting on top.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The kitchen has a neutral colour scheme, with wooden cabinets and a glass wine fridge where Wayne and Coleen can chill their drinks. A wooden children's table has also been placed in the room, along with a Paw Patrol chair.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
A living room area has light walls and tiled flooring, with a cream studded armchair and foot stool, and doors leading out to the garden where the children have an impressive play area.

 

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
This photo from Kit's second birthday celebrations offered a glimpse inside the family living room, which has a large plush velvet corner sofa, big enough for all the Rooneys to relax on. And just like any toddler, it appears that Kit is a fan of Peppa Pig!

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The Rooneys appear to go all out at Christmastime! This tree is adorned with owls, pine cones, baubles and butterflies in complementing tones of white and silver, perfectly chosen to co-ordinate with their silver photo frames and metallic accessories on the console table.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The couple also have an office that their eldest son has been using for his lessons, with a dark wooden desk and a computer where he can work, a black-and-white print on the wall and blinds hanging at the window.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The garden has a patio area running across the back of the house, with an outdoor dining area and gas heaters.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
The current family home has a large private garden where their young children can play, as well a spacious driveway and entrance, offering Wayne, Coleen and their offspring peace and privacy away from the public eye.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside
Coleen and Wayne have a large upholstered bed with metallic fabric on the headboard and plain white bedding in their room. We love the matching family PJs!

 

