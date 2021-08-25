Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate mansion they may leave for Ireland – inside

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have a gorgeous six-bedroom Surrey home that offers an abundance of space for their son Jack, Eamonn's children Declan, Rebecca and Niel, and even Ruth's mother to visit.
However, the This Morning stars could spend Christmas apart to be with their respective families – and Eamonn has even discussed permanently moving to Belfast in the future. On the subject of returning to Ireland, he told Belfast Live: "Oh aye, that would be very much the way I'd see the future, yes. It's funny, places and people change but that would be very much my ambition, to be home full time.
"I miss Belfast a lot. When I’m busy it's harder to miss it because I'm engrossed in what I’m doing, but when I stop it hits me. When I'm home, I’m always with my friends and brothers, and my mum who's 92."
Ruth and Eamonn's front door
Ruth and Eamonn stood on the front doorstep of their home to support the #ClapForOurCarers campaign in April 2020. They have a pair of identical topiary trees on either side of their front door, which also has glass panels surrounding it looking into their hallway.