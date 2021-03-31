Discover 11 of the most beautiful private royal gardens

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Private royal gardens revealed: Prince William, Kate Middleton, more
-
The Queen's grand London home she rarely lives in – inside
-
How Kate Middleton has celebrated her birthday over the years: from candlelit dinners to nights out
-
Kate Middleton's mind-blowing homes before and after becoming royal – photos
-
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex photographed attending church at Sandringham
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were photographed heading to church at Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk estate, on Sunday.Pictures taken...