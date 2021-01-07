﻿
Victoria and David Beckham's $24million Miami penthouse is practically a seven-star hotel – inside

As well as their two beautiful homes in London and the Cotswolds, David and Victoria Beckham also own a jaw-dropping apartment in Miami which cost $24million (£19million), according to The Observer.

It is located inside the exclusive One Thousand Museum, which boasts 62 floors where only 100 tenants live, and was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel. While there is no official seven-star rating, it refers to very grande accommodation with lavish amenities.

Each residence boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

The property offers David the perfect base to work with his football team, Inter Miami, and it has allowed the family to spend time with Brooklyn and his fiancee Nicola Peltz, who live in the US. Take a look inside fashion designer Victoria and former football player David's luxurious home, where they often holiday with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper…

The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.  

When the building was designed, the intention was to include facilities to mirror a seven-star hotel. These included an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area.

 

From the dining room to the kitchen, every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami.

Bedrooms inside the building feature extra large beds, while a modern décor theme is seen in futuristic furniture and impressive chandeliers.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool.

Residents of the building also have their very own gym.

Furniture in the living rooms reflects the retro feel of Miami and Florida, with zebra-print cushions and palm tree style lampshades.

Each apartment is open plan with wall partitions (instead of doors) to separate each room. There is also an additional living area within each apartment.

