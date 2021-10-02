Gogglebox stars' cosy homes – and the private rooms not seen on screen

Each week the Gogglebox cast allow the public to see into their beautiful living rooms as they enjoy time in front of the box. We are used to seeing their plush sofas and funky décor, but what do the rest of their houses look like?
From the Malone family's surprisingly modern bathroom to Giles and Mary's wild garden, we take a look at the parts of these Gogglebox stars' homes that you never get to see on the television…
The Siddiquis
Baasit and Umar regularly feature on the hit Channel 4 show with their father Sid and sometimes the programme is filmed inside Sid's home. Their cosy living room has a large green sofa and patterned wallpaper and, in a clip, posted on Instagram, fans were able to see the living space from another angle.
While Sid was partaking in a balancing challenge, we were offered a look at their wooden and marble fireplace. Above the fire hangs a large mirror to create the illusion of a bigger room, and the family has a cabinet in the corner filled with books and a globe ornament on display.