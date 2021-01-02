Limitless Win's Declan Donnelly's luxurious home with wife Ali has almost tripled in value – inside

Declan Donnelly, one half of famous TV presenting duo Ant and Dec, lives in Chiswick with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter, Isla.
The Limitless Win host reportedly purchased his seven-bedroom home in the leafy West London district for £1.9million in 2006, but it is thought to have increased in value and is now worth £5million.
He previously counted Ant McPartlin among his neighbours, but he has since moved out of his Chiswick home and purchased a property in Wimbledon with his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett.
Dec is notoriously private about his family life, but the Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter has given fans rare glimpses inside his chic house. Take a peek…
The TV stars shared a hilarious TikTok video from their gardens to celebrate reaching four million followers on Instagram. Dec's outside space is very modern with a manicured grass area backing onto a paved pathway. White birch trees and a shaped bush sit in an elevated plant area behind him, while the surrounding wooden fence even has a built-in bench.