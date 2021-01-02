Limitless Win's Declan Donnelly's luxurious home with wife Ali has almost tripled in value – inside

﻿
The presenter's Chiswick house is reportedly worth £5million

Gogglebox stars' cosy homes – and the private rooms not seen on screen
Declan Donnelly, one half of famous TV presenting duo Ant and Dec, lives in Chiswick with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter, Isla.

The Limitless Win host reportedly purchased his seven-bedroom home in the leafy West London district for £1.9million in 2006, but it is thought to have increased in value and is now worth £5million. 

He previously counted Ant McPartlin among his neighbours, but he has since moved out of his Chiswick home and purchased a property in Wimbledon with his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett. 

Dec is notoriously private about his family life, but the Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter has given fans rare glimpses inside his chic house. Take a peek…

The TV stars shared a hilarious TikTok video from their gardens to celebrate reaching four million followers on Instagram. Dec's outside space is very modern with a manicured grass area backing onto a paved pathway. White birch trees and a shaped bush sit in an elevated plant area behind him, while the surrounding wooden fence even has a built-in bench.

Photo: © Instagram
Dec shared a look inside his amazing home gym during the coronavirus lockdown. The huge space has a black-and-white theme in honour of Dec's beloved Newcastle United football team, with framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging on the walls. There are white walls and dark flooring with an array of fitness equipment, including an elliptical trainer, a bench, and a blue yoga mat, for all types of workout.

Loading the player...
WATCH: Dec films inside his Newcastle-themed gym

Photo: © Instagram
Dec's living room has a sophisticated neutral colour palette, with cream walls and sofas topped with navy patterned cushions. A rectangular mirror hangs above the sofa, while a glass table lamp sits on a table to one side.

Photo: © Instagram
The neutral tones continue throughout the house, including in this room that features a silver metallic console table with a vase of flowers, framed photo and bottle of Jo Malone fragrance on display.

Photo: © Instagram
In one snap of his Saturday night takeaway, Dec showed off his kitchen, complete with grey cabinets, white work surfaces, white tiles, and chrome accents including a square bread bin and matching toaster.

 

Photo: © Instagram
To celebrate his dog Rocky's fourth birthday, he wrote on Instagram: "He got a posh new @barbour coat and he's having some sausage for birthday tea. What more could a doggy want!? Love him." The image showed the cute Daschund sitting on a plush cream and brown rug, with a slate grey sofa and cream walls in the background. And we are loving the little wicker baskets holding the teddies!

