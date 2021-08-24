The Chase stars' surprising homes: Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty and more

Mark Labbett's home
Mark Labbett owns a beautiful home in Rotherham that has chic country features and neutral decorations throughout. The Chase star, known as The Beast, previously lived with his ex-wife Katie, but the pair split after six years of marriage in 2020. Now, he shares his home with the most adorable golden retriever – and while sharing photos of his pet dog, he has given fans peeks inside.
During a virtual appearance on This Morning, Mark sat inside his kitchen which has white walls, cream cupboards and black worktops. There also appears to be a wooden butcher's block in the centre of the room and downlights.