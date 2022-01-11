14 epic celebrity home bars that will make you want to ditch Dry January

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' jaw-dropping houses – Kylie, Kim, Kris and more
The Kardashian-Jenners regularly share glimpses behind-the-scenes of their lavish homes on Instagram and The Kardashians, revealing incredible...
-
24 celebrity gardens to inspire you – Amanda Holden, the Beckhams and more
-
Strictly It Takes Two host Rylan Clark's house boasts an epic indoor pool – photos
With an incredible swimming pool, Kardashian-worthy glam room and even his very own Big Brother diary room, Rylan Clark's Essex home is just as...
-
10 most expensive celebrity homes worth almost $700m combined
-
Holly Willoughby's epic £3million London home is about to get bigger – photos
Holly Willoughby has lived in her beautiful £3 million family home for over ten years and her London abode is set to get even bigger and better with...