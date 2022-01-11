﻿
14 epic celebrity home bars that will make you want to ditch Dry January

Discover the most exclusive celebrity drinking establishments

Stocked with all the premium spirits you could think of and with interiors to rival the most exclusive celebrity hangouts, these lucky stars have converted rooms in their homes into incredible bars that anyone would be happy to drink in.

From Amanda Holden's previously unused dining room to Kylie Jenner's basement bar and cinema room, discover the epic celebrity home bars that will make you green with envy…

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian shared a peek at her bar area on Instagram Stories, featuring built-in wooden cabinets lined with everything from spirits to champagne, with shelving adorned with glassware, decanters and jugs hanging overhead. A small lamp, candle and framed photo of herself with fiancé Travis Barker add the decorative touches.

Amanda Holden

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden renovated her home bar in May 2019, after converting an unused dining room into their very own stylish drinking establishment, complete with an impressive array of spirits on display, statement House of Hackney wallpaper and striking bubble lights over the bar.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has a mammoth £6million Herefordshire mansion and it is epic inside and out! It has sprawling grounds where Elizabeth likes to garden, and inside there is a fully stocked bar complete with eccentric interiors. It features velvet-clad furniture, lots of leopard print and an array of animal ornaments such as flamingos and elephants.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has a bar in the basement of her Holmby Hills compound, where she hosted a party to celebrate the launch of her new makeup collection. The basement could easily be mistaken for a nightclub, with black balloons covering the ceiling, a black branded ping pong table at the centre of the room, and an entire wall covered with campaign imagery of Kendall and Kylie.

A bar lined with black leather stools sits at one end of the room, with TV screens overhead showing videos from the campaign.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé's home bar is seriously well-stocked and organised to perfection, as showcased in a video on her YouTube channel called "How I keep my home bar organised AF". As well as having a vast selection of spirits on the top of the unit, she also has a shelf with all of her glassware, and fridges to stock soft drinks and mixers below.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne's bar is more pared back – the actress has a chrome bar trolley in her own cinema room at home in London, so she can serve cocktails to guests while they relax and watch a movie. Adding to the cool aesthetic of the room is a neon sign reading "Fries", which gives the room a bright red glow.

George Clooney

When George Clooney gave a tour of his home with CBS in 2012, he showed how he had decorated his bar with pictures from both his and Frank Sinatra's versions of Ocean's Eleven, and had spirits lining three shelves on the wall.

Kris Jenner

A bar appears to be a necessity for the Kardashian-Jenners, and Kris Jenner is no exception. The momager has her own custom marble bar with integrated shelving and a sink at her lavish Los Angeles home.

Kelvin Fletcher

Emmerdale and Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher made jaws drop when he revealed he had invested in a £5,830 race car simulator for his very own "man cave" at home, and his hangout even has its own bar! His daughter got behind the pumps for an Instagram video.

Neil Patrick Harris

When How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris opened the doors to his home in 2016 for Vogue's 73 Questions, he revealed that not only does he have his own cinema, but also a fully-stocked vintage bar, where he expertly made his speciality cocktail – a New Fashioned.

Scarlett Moffatt

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt told fans she spent less than £150 creating her own bar setup in her living room inside her former home, which featured some souvenirs from her time on I'm a Celebrity, a bespoke "Scarlett's Bar" sign, and a neon sign on the wall reading: "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons."

Saira Khan 

Loose Women star Saira Khan recently renovated her home and shared much of the journey on Instagram. The finished piece included her very own bar with glass shelves and a metallic sink.

Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham's former Los Angeles mansion included a luxurious marble bar in his living area, complete with stools for his guests.

