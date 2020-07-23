﻿
12 Photos | Homes

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more

Meet the stars who have become interiors influencers

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
You're reading

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more

1/12
Next

Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas mansion where she's recovering from health problems
12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
1/12

While we're often given a sneak peek inside celebrity homes on Instagram, the likes of Ronan Keating and Rochelle Humes have gone one step further by setting up separate accounts dedicated to their lavish homes – and you're going to want to follow them!

Giving fans access-all-areas updates on home renovations and styling, these celebs are a must-follow for interiors inspiration. Here are 12 to follow now…

Ronan Keating

@thekeatingshouse

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are documenting their move into their forever home on their new Instagram account, The Keatings House. As well as sharing photos from the construction of their property, they have also been sharing some of the interiors photos that inspired their décor. We can't wait to see more!

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

@wrightyhome

Fans have been with Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan every step of the way as they build their dream home in Essex, thanks to their Wrighty Home Instagram account. We've seen lots of progress photos throughout the build, and with a sauna, outdoor swimming pool and stunning country views from every angle, it looks too good to be true!

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

AJ Odudu

@homewithaj

Former Strictly contestant AJ Odudu shares her love for interior design on her Instagram account, @homewithaj, which shares photos and inspiration as she renovates her three bedroom Victorian flat. Featuring colour pop accessories throughout, a super-organised storage cupboard and the summer house of dreams, it's every bit as cool as you would expect.

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
4/12

Rochelle Humes 

@homehumes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are the latest to launch an Instagram account dedicated entirely to interiors. Rochelle mans the page and has since shared various forms of inspiration, as well as a look inside the family's stunning bathroom.

SEE: 8 kitchen storage hacks from the best Instagram interiors influencers

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
5/12

Billie Faiers

@homewiththesheps

TOWIE star Billie Faiers created an interiors account after moving into her new home with husband Greg and their two children. Her first post showed off the before and after transformation of their beautiful kitchen. 

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
6/12

Lucy Mecklenburgh

@lucymeckhome 

Fitness star Lucy Mecklenburgh’s interiors account came as she prepared for the birth of her new baby. Before Roman was born, she revealed a sneak peek at his nursery (above), as well as a look at her kitchen, hallway and dining room. When it comes to design details, Lucy has opted for a muted palette of white and grey, with architectural furniture to offset soft cotton and linen furnishings.

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
7/12

Lydia Bright 

@lydiabrightshome 

Adding to the burgeoning group of TOWIE stars showcasing their home renovations, Lydia Bright started her own Instagram transformation account in November 2019. She has revealed her living room, her loft room, her bathroom and her daughter Loretta's nursery.

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
8/12

Chloe Lloyd 

@chloelloydhome 

Model Chloe Lloyd started her Instagram account after moving in with former Union J star and husband Josh Cuthbert in Surrey. Each room exudes character in the form of graphic cushions and wall art, abstract furniture and metallic finishes. Handily, Chloe also tags where she buys everything from. 

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
9/12

Jessica Wright

@jesswrighthome

TOWIE star Jess Wright’s home is no exception from the glamour we expect from the show. From glass cabinets to dramatic chandeliers, each room could easily be mistaken for that of a hotel- except Jess’ furniture is near enough all high street. Winning. 

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
10/12

Alex and Olivia Bowen 

@thebowen_home 

Alex and Olivia Bowen stole the nation’s hearts when they fell in love on Love Island, and now we’re falling for their house too. The pair are using inspiration images to show how they hope to transform each part of their home. They’ve also revealed select details including the corner of Olivia’s dressing room, and their flooring options.

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
11/12

Ferne McCann 

@fernemccannhome 

Ferne McCann launched her home account in 2019 and has since shared photos she is using for her own inspiration, as well as one completed room: her daughter’s nursery. Judging by her existing posts, Ferne is opting for a modern and minimalist vibe with rustic details (case in point: log-burner).

12 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to inspire you: Ronan Keating, Michelle Keegan, more
12/12

Kady McDermott and Myles Barnett

@ourbungalowproject_ 

Kady McDermott made her TV debut on reality show Love Island, and has now turned her hand to renovating a bungalow into a 4-bedroom house in Hertfordshire. With the help of her former TOWIE boyfriend Myles Barnett, she is in the process of transforming the property into a modern space with “homely” details. To date, Kady has reposted various inspiration photos from Pinterest including a free-standing copper bath, a glass kitchen roof and exposed brick walls.

SEE: 26 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back