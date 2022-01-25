8 epic celebrity man caves where Joe Swash, David Beckham and Eamonn Holmes escape from it all

﻿
Whether it's to play music, watch their favourite TV shows uninterrupted or simply spend some time alone, these famous faces have all created their own man caves within their homes, and no doubt they’ve had more use of them than ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to his beloved football team Manchester United in his den, Stacey Solomon designed Joe Swash's games room as a 40th birthday surprise. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon transformed a room in her family home into a games room for her fiancé Joe Swash ahead of his 40th birthday. The expansive space is perfect for entertaining, with a large grey sofa and TV, a pool table and darts board, as well as memorabilia from some of his TV appearances – including EastEnders and Celebrity MasterChef – on display.

Eamonn Holmes

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has his very own Manchester United-themed man cave in his Surrey home, where he worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. The room is filled with team memorabilia, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton – not to mention, a life-size cardboard cut-out of his wife Ruth Langsford.

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow's recording studio is where he has recorded duets with everyone from Chris Martin to Ronan Keating. The room is equipped with everything Gary needs to compose and record new songs, including keyboards, a microphone and computer.

David Beckham

It's less of a man cave and more of a retreat, but David Beckham invested in an extra-special log cabin for the garden of their Cotswolds home, which is fitted with a sauna and steam room. Perfect for some rest and relaxation.

Jonathan Ross

Wow! Jonathan Ross has his very own man cave devoted to his movie and comic memorabilia at his London home. The collection is on display in glass cabinets, with a unique glossy white desk at the centre of the room.

Keith Lemon

Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon filmed the show live from his house during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, sharing a look at the incredible man cave of his own – a home bar. A selection of wine and spirits is on display on shelves, while the comedian has framed movie memorabilia on the walls.

Gino D'Acampo

Like Jonathan Ross, Gino D'Acampo has his own special room for movie and comic book memorabilia at his family home. A glass display cabinet has been filled with a series of Marvel and DC models, and the chef revealed he was quickly running out of space.

Tom Fletcher

Like Gary Barlow, McFly musician Tom Fletcher has his own recording studio at his family home. The sound-proofed room features guitars on display on the walls and a piano at the centre. However, he has some competition from his sons, who appear to be quickly following in his footsteps!

