8 epic celebrity man caves where Joe Swash, David Beckham and Eamonn Holmes escape from it all

Whether it's to play music, watch their favourite TV shows uninterrupted or simply spend some time alone, these famous faces have all created their own man caves within their homes, and no doubt they’ve had more use of them than ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to his beloved football team Manchester United in his den, Stacey Solomon designed Joe Swash's games room as a 40th birthday surprise. Take a look through the gallery to see more…
Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon transformed a room in her family home into a games room for her fiancé Joe Swash ahead of his 40th birthday. The expansive space is perfect for entertaining, with a large grey sofa and TV, a pool table and darts board, as well as memorabilia from some of his TV appearances – including EastEnders and Celebrity MasterChef – on display.