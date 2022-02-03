﻿
Dua Lipa's £6.75m London home she plans to transform amid split from Anwar Hadid

The singer has big renovation dreams

While rumours swirl about Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's split, the singer will have something to concentrate on - her home renovation.

According to the Daily Mail, Dua has submitted ambitious renovation plans which include adding an underground swimming pool and cinema to her already very swanky pad.

The Levitating singer got on the property market in 2017 at just 22 years old, and she divides her time between the UK and the US.

The star has shared a few sneak peeks of her home on social media, showing off the property's stunning features such as exposed brick walls, skylights and marble worktops, check it out below…

Dua Lipa's living room

We are in love with the exposed brick wall in Dua's cosy living room, complete with glass sliding doors and a skylight to let lots of natural light in. Her fun couch brings lots of colour to the room, perfect for summer nights at home.

The singer showed off more of her exposed brick walls on Instagram, with lots of contrasting pillows making a stylish statement.

Dua Lipa's kitchen

Dua's kitchen is just as fun, with navy blue features and a trendy marble worktop. The singer has even matched the appliances to the colour scheme, check out her baby blue Smeg kettle!

Dua Lipa's bathroom

The singer's bathroom looks amazing, with black and marble accents throughout. The bath appears to have a large mirror in front, and a large shower head can be seen in the background.

Dua Lipa's wardrobe

Dua shared a selfie from inside her wardrobe, showing off her organised space complete with matching hangers and multiple clothes rails. The walls are a beautiful blue colour, with a neutral cream carpet on the floor.

Dua Lipa's garden

The singer shared a stunning picture as she soaked up the sun in her garden, which can be seen from the spacious living room. The star has silver outdoor lights along the walls, perfect for entertaining guests in the evening.

