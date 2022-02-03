Dua Lipa's £6.75m London home she plans to transform amid split from Anwar Hadid

While rumours swirl about Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's split, the singer will have something to concentrate on - her home renovation.
According to the Daily Mail, Dua has submitted ambitious renovation plans which include adding an underground swimming pool and cinema to her already very swanky pad.
The Levitating singer got on the property market in 2017 at just 22 years old, and she divides her time between the UK and the US.
WOW: Dua Lipa levels up her look in leather mini dress and thigh-high boots
The star has shared a few sneak peeks of her home on social media, showing off the property's stunning features such as exposed brick walls, skylights and marble worktops, check it out below…