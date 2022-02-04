﻿
Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad

The TV presenter lives with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Angela Scanlon is back on our screens with Your Garden Made Perfect, sharing the amazing transformations people have made at their homes.

The TV presenter has an eye for design, and has a beautiful home in London that she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby. And with another baby due soon, she has the most beautiful space to nest and spend time with the new addition to her family. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Angela's quirky home…

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Candlesticks and a vase of colourful flowers add to the ambience in Angela's dining room.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
The 37-year-old has positioned her television in one corner of the room on a green TV stand from La Redoute, which has a dark wooden top and gold legs.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Angela shared a picture of her beautiful wooden console table on social media, complete with a quirky blue candle and what appeared to be a photo of her wedding day. We love the mixture of colours and textures, giving her house such a homely feel.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
During the pandemic, Angela had a cosy night in by the fire, and this Instagram picture revealed the entirety of her stunning living room. She has brought character into the space with a wealth of boho accessories such as a woven pouf, dried flowers and a geometric rug – we also love the way she has propped pieces of art up against the wall – trés chic!

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Angela's kitchen features stone flooring and light walls, which have been adorned with a selection of framed family photos. A blue velvet armchair has been positioned in one corner next to glass doors leading out to the garden.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
The One Show presenter hosted a garden party at her home to celebrate her husband's 40th birthday, with a long wooden table set up on the lawn and lined with vases of summer flowers.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Angela and her family moved house in May 2019, and their former living room had dark grey walls, with colourful wall art and accessories to brighten it up. A quirky rabbit lamp sits on a cabinet, while books and photos are displayed on cubed storage units. 

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
The living room had plenty of space for baby Ruby, with her toys scattered across the floor at playtime. Angela had chic navy velvet sofas, with wooden side tables and houseplants scattered around.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Angela's former kitchen has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with striking geometric patterned flooring, and wooden worktops.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
The TV presenter's former kitchen has white subway tiles on part of the walls, and a fun print of a dog on one side.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
This dining area was ideal for entertaining, with a long wooden dining table and white Eames chairs. The room has a dark sage green hue and patterned bunting hanging on the wall above the table.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
How gorgeous is Angela's bathroom? With marble-effect tiles surrounding the bath, plants and candles scattered around, along with a bath board so Angela can enjoy a cup of tea and some snacks while soaking in the tub, it's the ultimate relaxing setup.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Angela shared another peek inside her bathroom when she was relaxing with a face mask, showing the plants she has in wicker baskets alongside her tub, as well as a Fortnum and Mason basket that she can use for extra storage.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
The One Show host's bedroom has a neutral colour scheme, with a patterned rug on the floor and an array of candles, framed photos and ornaments providing the decorative finishing touches.

Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad
Angela and her husband have added a grey ottoman bench to the end of their bed, and have wooden dresser units for extra storage and to display more personal mementos.

