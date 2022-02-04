Inside Your Garden Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon's cool London pad

Angela Scanlon is back on our screens with Your Garden Made Perfect, sharing the amazing transformations people have made at their homes.
The TV presenter has an eye for design, and has a beautiful home in London that she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby. And with another baby due soon, she has the most beautiful space to nest and spend time with the new addition to her family. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Angela's quirky home…
GALLERY: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more