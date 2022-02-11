Inside the Queen's 1,000-room castle where she's being monitored for COVID-19

Loading the player...
Loading the player...
You might like...
-
15 hacks the royals use to pack for tours you wish you knew earlier
-
The Queen's majestic home Windsor Castle holds heartfelt memories – inside
-
14 touching photos of the Queen being greeted with a kiss from the royals
-
What the royals eat on Christmas Day - including an afternoon tea
Afternoon tea is a staple in the royal household, even on Christmas Day! The Queen and her family enjoy feasting on delicious foods just as much as...
-
13 times the Queen left the royal family in giggles