Inside the Queen's 1,000-room castle where she's being monitored for COVID-19

Her Majesty's 900-year-old home is seriously impressive

Her Majesty the Queen is being monitored very closely after her son Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. It is believed the monarch is not experiencing any symptoms despite being in contact with her son previously, but her staff are remaining vigilant at her Berkshire home, Windsor Castle.

The Queen spends most of her time at the 900-year-old property, choosing this as her main residence since the passing of her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

It is one of the largest occupied castle in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space – we can see why she loves it so much…

 

WATCH: Celebration Of Philip’s Life Now Available To Visit At Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle is regularly used for ceremonial and state occasions. The Queen has welcomed thousands of visitors to her home; her audiences with heads of state and other VIPS gives us regular folk the chance to see inside her property. The castle overlooks the East Lawn Terrace and further afield, the expansive Home Park.

The East Terrace Garden, which was first designed for George IV to provide a lovely view for his new royal apartments, was open to visitors for the first time in 40 years last summer. The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, was assigned a small plot in the garden to grow vegetables during World War Two, and the Duke of Edinburgh has since commissioned a special water feature in the form of a bronze lotus.

The Green Drawing Room was completely restored after the great fire in 1992.

Many iconic photographs have been taken in the Green Drawing Room, including Archie Harrison's official christening shots and also Prince Harry's.

The White Drawing Room is also used for family events. Here, Prince Charles and Princess Diana are pictured with their sons William and Harry at William's confirmation in March 1997.

The Crimson Drawing Room is just as exquisite!

During the festive period, there is a 15ft Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room. 

Her Majesty the Queen records her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. 

 

WATCH: Windsor Castle's Christmas tree will blow your mind

Plush striped sofas, embroidered carpets and ornate gold furnishings make up the opulent décor at the castle.

While still a working palace, there are lots of homely touches dotted around the castle, including paintings and framed photos of family members. And of course, the Queen's beloved corgis are allowed to roam freely!

A peek inside the impressive Waterloo Chamber, which is filled with paintings and boasts a large central dining table.

We imagine the King's State Bedchamber has had a refurb since it was last pictured here in the nineties.

 

President Trump and First Lady Melania famously posed for a photo with the Queen in the Grand Corridor.

Attached to Windsor Castle is St George's Chapel, which has been the home of several royal weddings, including that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Peter and Autumn Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and most recently, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

The chapel, which was built in 1475 and took 53 years to complete, has a capacity of around 800 guests.

Harry and Meghan, and Eugenie and Jack, chose to celebrate their first daytime wedding reception in St George's Hall inside the castle. How stunning is the Princess of York's autumnal wedding cake?

How incredible would it be to dine in St George's Hall?

Harry and Meghan famously showed off their two-day-old son Archie in the hall.

