Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's £30m 120-room mansion they will never leave

Loading the player...
Loading the player...
Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex photographed attending church at Sandringham
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were photographed heading to church at Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk estate, on Sunday.Pictures taken...
-
This Morning stars' private homes: Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and more
-
Royal kitchens that are far from normal: The Queen, Sophie Wessex, Princess Eugenie and more
-
Kate Garraway's family home is a retreat for her husband Derek – photos
-
Prince Charles and Camilla joined by the Wessexes and Gloucesters on Christmas Day - best photos