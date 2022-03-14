﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave

The Loose Women star lives in Islington

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
You're reading

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave

1/9
Next

Why Prince Harry and Meghan's home office is so different from Prince William and Kate's
Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
1/9

When she's not appearing on the panel on Loose Women, Linda Robson retreats to her gorgeous London home that she shares with her husband Mark Dunford, but she revealed on Monday's episode that the couple are considering downsizing now their children Lauren, Louis and Roberta have moved out.

LOOK: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, more

The actress has shared images of the inside of her home on social media and it's so stunning. Before Linda departs her pristine home, take a tour of its gorgeous interiors with white walls, shutters and wooden floorboards. 

Photos taken back in 2003 when she appeared on Home on Their Own, a TV show where children are in charge of giving their family home a makeover, show that it was previously a purple haven. The master bedroom had purple striped wallpaper, matching bedding and lilac curtains while the rest of the room had lots of wooden accents, including the dressing table, side tables and rattan storage container. And there continue to be splashes of purple inside her home today!

Keep scrolling to see where the Birds of a Feather star lives...

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: Linda reveals her vast London garden - and we're jealous!

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
3/9

The kitchen-diner features glossy white cabinets, white work surfaces and an American-style double fridge-freezer. While showing off her new white shutters, Linda shared a better look at the purple splashback.

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

The open-plan room also has a wooden dining table with seating for four and a high chair on hand for when she takes on grandmother duties.

 

RELATED: Loose Women's Charlene White's stunning home is every family's dream

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
5/9

Adding another pop of colour to the space, she painted a lilac feature wall behind the dining table. For the finishing touches, Linda hung family photos and a picture of herself and her Loose Women co-stars on the wall.  

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

There is a ledge that provides extra space for Linda to display some of her favourite photos, luxury candles, and house plants.

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
7/9

The living room features a blue velvet sofa topped with pink scatter cushions, where Linda and her granddaughters were pictured watching the football match. Black and white photos were displayed on the white gloss wall panel behind them, while stairs covered in greyish blue carpets lead to another floor in the background.

 

RELATED: Celebrities' unreal living rooms revealed: Drew Barrymore, Amanda Holden, more

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Linda shared a peek inside her living room as she got ready for the National Television Awards in January 2020, showing white walls and patterned cushions. Personal mementos are on display throughout Linda's home, with two floating shelves filled with framed photos, ornaments and candles. 

Loose Women's Linda Robson's chic London home she wants to leave
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Linda's lounge has a wall-mounted television with a glass media unit below she has also lined with a selection of framed family photos and colourful flowers. She has a sleek wall light that ties in with the white colour scheme.

RELATED: Brenda Edwards' home with daughter Tanisha is so beautiful

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back