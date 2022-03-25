﻿
The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside

The mum-of-three renovated her house prior to moving in

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside

Sun, sea and a Michelin star: Why The Club Hotel should be your next trip
The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The One Show host Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson expanded their family following the birth of their daughter Annie in August 2021, and their home offers plenty of space to raise their three young children.

The TV star lives in a Victorian property in London with her sons Teddy and Kit and baby Annie, which she often reveals glimpses of on social media.

Alex renovated the interior of the property before moving there in 2016 but made sure to maintain many of the period features. From log burners to sash windows, keep scrolling to take a look inside Alex's stunning home...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting mishap inside home

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The kitchen appears to be the heart of the property, with Alex often posting photos from the beautifully decorated room, with blue painted cupboards, white tiles and sweet baby photos of Teddy on display.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
To mark Kit's second birthday, she posted a photo of her little boy holding a balloon in the kitchen, with a storage cabinet holding children's toys positioned in front of large glass doors.

 

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Alex's kitchen has white marble worktops and white glossy tiles on the walls, while a wooden island sits at the centre of the room. This photo, showing Alex's husband preparing food for their baby boy, gives a glimpse at some of their kitchen appliances – including a Philip's Avent Steriliser for preparing Teddy's bottles. 

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Alex and Charlie moved out of the property for ten months in 2016 to have it renovated, with the 40-year-old telling fans she "couldn't be happier" with the result. This photo gave another glimpse at the kitchen, showing a separate wine fridge and a new Dualit kettle and toaster. 

 

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Lucky Teddy perched at the breakfast bar in the kitchen to open all of his birthday presents in January, and we couldn't help but notice the luxurious parquet flooring Alex has, as well as some clever hidden storage, with shelving built into the island unit to store all of her cookbooks.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Although Alex’s home typically looks clean and tidy, she showed that she’s just like any other mum after toddler Teddy caused this chaotic scene in the kitchen one morning. Teddy's high chair could be seen still set up from breakfast, alongside a small table and pushchair. Meanwhile, his toys, including pieces of a wooden train set, were scattered across the herringbone wooden flooring, showing he had been busy playing throughout the morning.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
As she did some yoga in her living room, Alex inadvertently revealed pale green walls, a cream sofa, a wooden and glass coffee table and a neutral rug that covers much of the floorboards.

 

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Another snap of the space showed a green velvet armchair where Alex sat at a wooden desk, positioned in front of the window. She captioned it: "My husband was spying on me yesterday as I recorded something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. Hopefully it’ll reach your ears soon."

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Alex gave fans a peek inside her living room over Christmas, showing off her large tree and ambient lighting from vintage-style wall lights and table lamps.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Alex showcased her living room makeover after installing a log burner to create a cosy space, telling fans it was the "best decision ever".

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
When it was Alex's birthday, she showed off her stunning dining room table in full with its wooden tabletop and minimalist chairs. The chic pendant light hanging above the space adds a modern feel to an otherwise traditional room.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The One Show star posed inside one bedroom of her home as she cuddled her little boy. It is painted white with skylights, cream carpets and a double bed.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The couple's bedroom has a similar neutral colour scheme with white bedding and white painted floors. While Alex focused on her book in this photo, she did inadvertently showcase an ornate floor-standing mirror, along with Teddy's cot, which sat next to the bed.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The stylish space features Scandi-inspired interiors, with a grey upholstered headboard and plain white bedding, with white wooden floorboards and shutters that match perfectly with the minimalistic theme.

 

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Her husband was pictured hanging through the window of their bathroom! It has blue walls that coordinate with the patterned floor tiles. A free-standing bath sits underneath the window, covered with white shutters, while a separate shower is visible to the right.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Alex's bathroom features similar tiling to the kitchen, with grey grouting to offset the glazed white tiles. A towel rail stands at the end of the white free-standing bathtub, and a bath caddy holds Alex's sponge and body wash - & Other Stories Bonbon Tree body wash, which costs £7.

Alex revealed a rare peek inside her son Teddy's bedroom as she helped him to try on some new shoes. The room appears to be painted cream with a white wooden dressing table against one wall, and a matching wardrobe on another. The youngster's books are neatly-organised in a wall-mounted shelving unit next to the wardrobe, while a huge giraffe toy rests up against the wardrobe in the background.

 

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The room also has a grey armchair, which has no doubt come in handy for feeding and relaxing with Teddy and his younger brother Kit over the past few years. The high-backed chair has been topped with a grey fringed blanket and a second herringbone blanket to ensure they are always warm and cosy.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
Alex shared a rare look inside her garden during the coronavirus lockdown, showing her wooden shed with a window box, and the array of toys for her sons Kit and Teddy on the lawn. The toddlers have a plastic slide, paddling pool and sand and water table to choose from.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
The mum-of-two hung a rainbow drawing by her eldest son in her living room window in April, and the photo offered a peek at the front of her house, with wooden shutters at the windows and a hedge outside for extra privacy.

The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside
In another Instagram post, Alex revealed that she follows the Marie Kondo method for decluttering her home. Sharing a photo of the book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Alex wrote: "This book was the best present. If you like order at home and you want to be clutter free, this is a must read."

