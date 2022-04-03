﻿
Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more

The AC12 team have very swanky pads in real life

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more

Rachel Avery
Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
While the dedicated AC12 team might not spend much time at home, we presume the real-life stars of Line of Duty get a little more downtime at their incredible houses. From Martin Compston's lavish Las Vegas pad through to Thandie Newton's eclectic city home, take a look at the amazing homes of the Line of Duty cast members…

Martin Compston

Steve Arnott actor Martin comes from a small Scottish town, but he now calls Las Vegas home. He lives in an exclusive compound with his wife Tianna Flynn, and their stunning abode boasts a heated swimming pool, its own spa and even a bar! Martin has previously shared glimpses of it on social media.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
The actor previously told The Sunday Post that the swimming pool is one of his favourite things about the property, explaining: "It's an incredible feeling when you’re from Greenock and you can get your family over to stay and you’ve got a pool out your back. The most therapeutic thing in the world is cleaning your pool — walking about mopping up leaves.”

He continued: "I love it. The weather is great, obviously, and compared to Los Angeles and London you get so much more for your money."

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
The fun continues inside where the couple have a ping pong table in their living room, which is painted grey and sits alongside a separate seating area with a television and sofas.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
In one Instagram post, Martin revealed that him and Tianna have three framed caricatures of themselves hanging on the wall.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
Vicky McClure

Vicky McClure lives in Nottingham with her fiancé Jonny Owen and speaking to The Guardian about the capital, she said: "I always said I can’t stay here because I begrudge paying that much for a pint. I have a great opportunity to dip my toe into London, get loads of stuff done, and then I go home."

At Christmas time, Vicky shared a glimpse at her conservatory set-up for a festive celebration, with a long dining table, while a Christmas tree and checked armchair were placed in the corner.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Actress Vicky was gifted a luxurious Italian leather corner sofa from a Welsh interiors company - and it comes with a really cool feature - a USB charger! Fans were taken aback by the nifty feature, quickly commenting: "Love the phone charger facility" and "USB is a game changer!!!" One even joked: "Hang on let me plug my sofa in.”

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
Their stylish kitchen has a corner seating area with a round dining table and cushioned benches where she, Jonny and their pet dogs can all relax together.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Adrian Dunbar

Adrian lives in Highgate with his wife Anna Nygh - and although he isn’t on social media, fans were able to see inside his home during a This Morning interview.

In what appears to be his home office, the actor revealed a room with pebble-coloured walls decorated with three photo frames, filled with abstract artwork. In the corner of the screen, a white lamp can also be observed - perhaps this is where the star learns his lines!

When speaking to The Telegraph, Adrian confessed that he’s created a 'croissant corner' in his home office, to look like a French café.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
Keeley Hawes

Keeley, who plays Lindsay Denton, lives in London with her husband Matthew Macfadyen. The star uploaded a photograph of her dog perched perfectly on her sofa inside her living room. The lounge has a light grey sofa, painted grey sideboard and a brimming bookcase.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
While being interviewed on This Morning, another angle of her living space was revealed, showing its vintage style. She has large artworks on the wall as well as an ornate mirror, and the room also has a striking black fireplace, a floor lamp and patterned curtains.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
Thandie Newton

Thandie, who plays DCI Roz Huntley, lives in London with her family and inside her house she has an open-plan living space. She shared a snap during a testing home-schooling session and revealed her traditional wooden kitchen cupboards and marble-clad island.

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
Thandie’s lounge is akin to an art gallery with lots of interesting pictures hanging on the wall. She has a bold striped sofa which she has dressed with a vibrant floral cushion. In this photograph, the star was using a handy stack of books to prop up her computer for a virtual interview.

 

Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more
Photo: © Instagram
In her city garden, Thandie has a trampoline and the outdoor space also has a cream-coloured shed with double doors and a tin roof.

