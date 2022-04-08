Inside Prince William and Kate's family home they're considering moving from

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the majority of their time living at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis –but are reportedly considering a big move.
According to reports, Prince William and Kate are planning to move to Windsor to be closer to the Queen, who now uses Windsor Castle as her primary residence after relocating there during the coronavirus pandemic.
The move would also mean that the Cambridges, who also have a country retreat on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, would be closer to fellow royals including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
However, it is likely they would still keep their London home even if they move. The historic property features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters, all of which were renovated to an impeccable standard before they moved in. Take a look inside…