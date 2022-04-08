﻿
Inside Prince William and Kate's family home they're considering moving from

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly considering a move to Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the majority of their time living at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis –but are reportedly considering a big move.

According to reports, Prince William and Kate are planning to move to Windsor to be closer to the Queen, who now uses Windsor Castle as her primary residence after relocating there during the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE: Kate Middleton's former £1.88million London flat unveiled, where she lived during her twenties

The move would also mean that the Cambridges, who also have a country retreat on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, would be closer to fellow royals including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

However, it is likely they would still keep their London home even if they move. The historic property features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters, all of which were renovated to an impeccable standard before they moved in. Take a look inside…

WATCH: The Obamas arrive at Kensington Palace for dinner with the Cambridges

In a post discussing the importance of mental health during self-isolation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their home offices in Kensington Palace, and Kate's revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics. The books, which are stacked in a row on her desk, retail at £11 each. As for the rest of the area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.

GALLERY: Inside the royals' amazing home offices

Prince William's home working space has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror.

 

SEE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's peaceful country mansion they ditched for London – inside

 

During a video call to mark Remembrance Week, Kate revealed another beautiful area of their home. It was furnished with a plain cream sofa, floral cushions and a dresser positioned against one wall where the couple have a combination of framed family photographs, two blue vases and a larger brown flowerpot.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess shared a glimpse inside their London residence when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016. Prince William and Kate sat in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate have added a splash of colour with floral print cushions. They placed matching lamps on a table behind the sofa, while framed photos add a personal touch to the room.

 

RELATED: 21 grandest royal homes: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, more

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Giving a rare insight into their family life, Prince William and Kate also showed the wooden rocking horse that had been bought for their firstborn Prince George by the former US President. Two window seats look out into the grounds of Kensington Palace, while floor-length curtains hang at each one.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge converted one of the rooms at Kensington Palace into a temporary newsroom for the day when she worked as a guest editor for Huffington Post. The room had a similar cream colour scheme with dark wooden furniture, several table lamps scattered around, and artwork hanging on the walls.

 

