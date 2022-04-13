The Great Home Transformation star Nick Grimshaw's home is ultra-stylish – see inside

Nick Grimshaw has teamed up with Emma Willis to host Channel 4's The Great Home Transformation, and his passion for interiors is evident in the London home he shares with his fiancé Meshach Henry.
With a taste for dark colours and luxurious fabrics, the property is impeccably-styled throughout, as viewers will have seen courtesy of Nick's appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox with his niece Liv, and his regular social media posts from his home. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Nick's home…
The living room
The living room where he has been filming the Channel 4 series has a dark colour scheme, with gold framed artwork, a mirror and statement light fitting to brighten it up. The sofa has been topped with an array of cushions, including velvet tiger print designs, while a selection of framed photos are displayed on the mantelpiece in the background.