The Great Home Transformation star Nick Grimshaw's home is ultra-stylish – see inside

The BBC Radio 1 star lives in London with his fiancé

Photo: © Channel 4
Nick Grimshaw has teamed up with Emma Willis to host Channel 4's The Great Home Transformation, and his passion for interiors is evident in the London home he shares with his fiancé Meshach Henry.

With a taste for dark colours and luxurious fabrics, the property is impeccably-styled throughout, as viewers will have seen courtesy of Nick's appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox with his niece Liv, and his regular social media posts from his home. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Nick's home…

The living room

The living room where he has been filming the Channel 4 series has a dark colour scheme, with gold framed artwork, a mirror and statement light fitting to brighten it up. The sofa has been topped with an array of cushions, including velvet tiger print designs, while a selection of framed photos are displayed on the mantelpiece in the background. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Nick’s home…

Photo: © Instagram
The dogs made themselves comfortable by taking over this cream sofa in the living room. An unusual gold lamp sits alongside it, while patterned cushions add the finishing touches.

A photo of Nick's boyfriend Meshach in one area of the living room shows that it opens up on to another living space, where there is a large fireplace with two built-in bookcases on either side. There is a cowhide rug on the floor between two blue velvet armchairs, and it looks as though the space leads into a conservatory space.

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen

The kitchen is modern with glossy cabinets and marble splashbacks with open shelving to display candles and a selection of artwork.

Nick recently posted another photo of himself in the kitchen, showing that he also lights a selection of candles on top of the ledge during the evenings. 

The bedroom 

Nick posted a picture of his boyfriend Meshach practicing yoga in their bedroom. It's decorated with yellow walls, dark wooden floors and a patterned rug and blinds. There are floor-to-ceiling black wardrobes.

Photo: © Instagram
The dining room

Nick’s house is ideal for entertaining, with an open plan kitchen and dining area with a long table. The radio host recently said that filming with his niece made his house "feel like our old family home" as he shared this glimpse at his dining room on Instagram.

Photo: © Instagram
Two blue velvet armchairs have been positioned in the corner of the room, but appear to have been commandeered by Nick’s pet dogs. The room has black stone tiled flooring, with a patterned rug at the centre.

Photo: © Instagram
Nick appears to be a big art lover, and has a number of impressive paintings on display around the house, including this piece in the kitchen/diner. A gold-framed glass coffee table sits in between the armchairs providing a relaxing spot for Nick and his boyfriend Meshach.

Photo: © Instagram
The garden

The Celebrity Gogglebox star shared a look at his garden with this post, showing his dog enjoying the summer weather on a reclining sun lounger.

