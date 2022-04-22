Gogglebox stars' houses as you've never seen them before

We've become rather accustomed to gazing into the lovely living rooms of our favourite Gogglebox stars, but how about the rest of their gorgeous homes?
From the Malone family's modern bathroom to Giles and Mary's wild garden and Stephen and Daniel's jaw-dropping kitchen, we take a look at the parts of these Gogglebox stars' homes that you never get to see on screen…
The Siddiquis
Baasit and Umar regularly feature on the hit Channel 4 show with their father Sid and sometimes the programme is filmed inside Sid's home. Their cosy living room has a large green sofa and patterned wallpaper and, in a clip, posted on Instagram, fans were able to see the living space from another angle.
While Sid was partaking in a balancing challenge, we were offered a look at their wooden and marble fireplace. Above the fire hangs a large mirror to create the illusion of a bigger room, and the family has a cabinet in the corner filled with books and a globe ornament on display.