Buy our exclusive HELLO! x Jo Loves friendship candle here

HELLO! is thrilled to reveal that our exciting Friendship candle is now available to purchase! Our collaboration with celebrated perfumer Jo Malone CBE has been a literal labour of love and we couldn't be prouder or happier to introduce you to our bespoke HELLO! x Jo Loves layered candle.

Jo and HELLO! editor in chief Rosie Nixon have worked hand-in-hand on the project, which has a ‘friendship’ theme and takes its inspiration from three strong floral notes of orange blossom, tuberose and gardenia, to create the scent.

"For me, this special candle represents three very strong notes because I like strong people as well," says Jo, "I’m quite a big character so I need strong people around me to tell me the truth but also to celebrate life, laugh, cry, all of those amazing moments that happen between friends."

HELLO!'s collaboration with Jo Loves is on sale now

Rosie adds: "Getting to know Jo during the course of this collaboration has been a tremendous privilege. I have so much admiration for her and I'm glad that we are now firm friends, so I couldn't be happier to spread a little of the magic we have created, in candle form. The scent is to-die-for and it's the ideal way to treat a friend or loved-one – as well as bring some self-care into our own lives."

Jo Loves was founded by Jo Malone in 2011, and has amassed a huge array of celebrity fans in the past eight years. Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, and Loose Women star Andrea McLean are among the famous faces who have shared photos of their own personalised Jo Loves candles on display in their homes, while her fragrances have proved equally popular.

The Jo Loves x HELLO! collaboration comes in a pretty gift box

The beautiful candle can be customised with the name of a friend you're buying it for, becoming a fragrant keepsake and a true token of friendship. "When you find a good friend you treasure them don't you? I think we're living in a time when we have to hold on to our values," Jo continues.

"I love this idea we've had with the label. It's called the Friendship candle, but there is also the possibility of personalising it. It's a really nice way of telling someone how important they are to you," Rosie explains.

Adds Jo: "It's an opportunity to say to someone, 'I really love who you are'."

