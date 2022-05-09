How this smart tech device can take care of your pet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all busy pet-lovers – we have the perfect gadget for you. As a nation dedicated to our furry friends, we know that giving them the best care is our top priority. However, in the modern world, social occasions and work commitments can sometimes mean that you may arrive home later than expected – also leaving your dog or cat with a delayed dinner.

Introducing Petlibro’s new Granary devices – the automatic affordable pet feeder that can provide peace of mind to the busiest pet parents. Designed to fit in amongst your home interiors, these stylish products will make your life that little bit simpler.

Granary Automatic Feeder 3L in Black, $69.99, Petlibro

Embracing clever tech systems, Petlibro’s Granary fountain feeders are easy to use and keep your pet well-fed and hydrated using timers and pre-set scheduling on the device.

Available in 3L or 5L storage and in a choice of white or black, the automatic feeder ensures to keep the food first-bite fresh – giving your four-legged friend that extra bit of TLC.

Granary WIFI Feeder, $89.99, Petlibro

Alternatively, try the automatic feeder with 5G and wi-fi control, allowing you to call your pet for mealtimes with self-recorded voice alerts, and serve them directly through the Petlibro Granary app. Genius, we know!

Priding themselves on impeccable pet safety and product reliability Petlibro offer a range of feeding devices with infrared safety detection, voice recording and battery backup, ensuring to leave your cat or dog is one satisfied customer.

Fans of the product have been raving about their enhanced daily routines, with one commenting: “I work irregular hours throughout the week with no set schedule, and this has been an amazing upgrade for both me and my cat. It took her about a week to adjust to the new bowl being bigger than her old one, but now she’s excited every time food is dispensed.”

Another wrote, “Best investment ever. I don’t have to get up at 7am anymore and the recorded voice is perfect. [My pet] runs right to it immediately and patiently waits for all the portions to come out.”

