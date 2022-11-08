We’ve found Julianne Moore’s fave Christmas wreath – and it’s actually really affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Actress Julianne Moore knows how to do Christmas the right way. And last year she had fans super excited with a snap of her show-stopping Christmas wreath decorations.

Taking to Instagram, Julianne, who is best known for her roles in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and The Hunger Games, shared the below photo alongside the caption: “You know the holidays are here when your beautiful @theflowerbx wreath arrives.”

Julianne posed with her mega large Christmas wreath

Fans were quick to comment on her mega giant wreath, which was designed by celebrity-approved brand FLOWERBX, who specialises in floral and foliage designs.

One fan wrote, “the most beautiful wreath” and another commented “my dream wreath!”.

From neutral autumnal to festive Christmas designs, these wreaths are available in two sizes, and each one is hand-crafted to order. The perfect accompaniment to your front door? Absolutely!

Winter White Wreath, from £105, FLOWERBX

Red Berry Wreath, from £105, FLOWERBX

Decking the halls can be costly, especially when you want to follow in the footsteps of the A-listers, but we believe that FLOWRBX’s offering is affordable when it comes to fresh wreaths. Plus, because the brand’s fresh flowers take two weeks to dry into beautiful foliage, you can expect your wreath to last a very long time.

Each wreath is delivered for free and can be gift-wrapped if you plan on purchasing it for a loved one.

To hang them, use the small hook located at the back of the wreath. This can be attached to a door knocker with a ribbon or easily hooked onto a nail.

