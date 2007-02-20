hellomagazineWeb
Britney shaved off her hair at a small LA salon last Friday, apparently after getting into an argument with her mum
Her recently shorn locks have now turned up on a specially created website, priced at a cool £510,000
Her impulsive decision to shave off her long brunette locks - apparently sparked by an argument with mum Lynn - put Britney Spears back in the headlines around the globe. But it seems the pop princess has already gone cool on her bold new look.
Attending a friend's karaoke birthday bash at West Hollywood club The Roxy on Sunday night, the 25-year-old covered her buzz cut with a blonde bobbed wig. And the previous afternoon she'd donned a blue wig to take a dip in the pool at a hotel on Sunset Boulevard.
Her discarded hair, meanwhile, has resurfaced on the internet. The owner of the small suburban salon where Britney shaved off her locks last Friday, is selling them on a specially created website for an asking price of $1 million. Some of the proceeds will apparently be going to charity.
