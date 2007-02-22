Troubled Britney quits rehab for second time in a week

Britney Spears has checked out of a rehabilitation clinic for the second time in a week. The troubled singer walked out of a treatment centre in Malibu less than 24 hours after signing herself in. Just days before she had entered another facility on the island Antigua, but her stint there was also short lived.



Upon her return to California she made headlines on Tuesday by dramatically shaving her head. The 25-year-old provoked concerns for her emotional well-being after turning up at a local hair salon and asking staff to shave off her hallmark locks.



When they refused to carry out her wish, she picked up the electric hair clippers and did the job herself. The mum-of-two then visited a tattoo parlour, where she received two new pieces of body art, before registering at the Promises clinic later that evening.



By the following afternoon, however, the singer was being escorted from the facility by a personal assistant, apparently en route to a meeting with her lawyer.



Britney's troubled behaviour comes as she faces a legal battle with estranged husband Kevin Federline over custody of the couple's children, 17-month-old Sean Preston and five-month-old Jaden James.