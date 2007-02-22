hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Although the legendary I Feel Good singer passed away on Christmas Day 2006, his final resting place became an issue of controversy between his remaining relatives
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Members of the soul star's family have questioned the legality of his 2001 marriage to former backing singer Tomi Rae, with whom he has a five-year-old son
Photo: © Rex
22 FEBRUARY 2007
The godfather of soul, James Brown, is finally to be laid to rest. After months of wrangling, the singer's family and his former partner, Tomi Rae Brown, have agreed over where the music legend is to be buried.
"The children and the wife - my client Tomi Rae Brown - have come to an agreement and they have decided that he will be buried in a decent place - but it's going to be kept confidential," revealed lawyer Robert Rosen. "Assuming a court order is signed, he could be buried in the next few days." Mr Rosen added that the burial was likely to be private.
Although the singer passed away on Christmas Day aged 73, he has not yet been interred owing to legal disputes over control of his estate and assets. There were also questions raised about the validity of his 2001 marriage to Tomi Rae, with whom he had a five-year-old son, James Brown II. The I Feel Good star also had six surviving adult children from other relationships.
In an attempt to solve a complex legal battle, both sides recently accepted the appointment of a special administrator to oversee the musician's estate.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.