Soul legend James Brown set to finally be laid to rest

22 FEBRUARY 2007



The godfather of soul, James Brown, is finally to be laid to rest. After months of wrangling, the singer's family and his former partner, Tomi Rae Brown, have agreed over where the music legend is to be buried.



"The children and the wife - my client Tomi Rae Brown - have come to an agreement and they have decided that he will be buried in a decent place - but it's going to be kept confidential," revealed lawyer Robert Rosen. "Assuming a court order is signed, he could be buried in the next few days." Mr Rosen added that the burial was likely to be private.



Although the singer passed away on Christmas Day aged 73, he has not yet been interred owing to legal disputes over control of his estate and assets. There were also questions raised about the validity of his 2001 marriage to Tomi Rae, with whom he had a five-year-old son, James Brown II. The I Feel Good star also had six surviving adult children from other relationships.



In an attempt to solve a complex legal battle, both sides recently accepted the appointment of a special administrator to oversee the musician's estate.