Voice of an Angel Charlotte expecting her own little cherub

1 MARCH 2007



Charlotte Church has ended weeks' of media speculation and confirmed she is expecting a baby with her hunky, rugby-playing boyfriend Gavin Henson. The Welsh songbird-turned-TV chat show host, who is fiercely proud of her heritage, announced the news on her website on St David's Day.



Reports that she was going to be a mum for the first time emerged after the normally party-loving singer spent her 21st birthday in low-key style at home. "For reasons of privacy, Charlotte has chosen not to comment on this matter, other than to confirm that she and her boyfriend, Gavin Henson, are delighted," said the website statement from her management team.



"In an ideal world we would not have made this announcement so early in the pregnancy," it added, but due to the increasing speculation Charlotte "felt she had no choice other than to go public and she was keen to ensure that her fans had the opportunity to read the truth here first".