Charlotte gets back to work following baby news

2 MARCH 2007



It was business as usual for mum-to-be Charlotte Church as she returned to the studio on Thursday to record an episode for her Channel 4 chat show. Positively glowing with health, the 21-year-old picked up the microphone to perform a rousing duet with rising star Lucie Silvas and enjoyed a sofa chat with Davina McCall and comedian Noel Fielding.



The Voice Of An Angel singer, who made it a St David's Day to remember this week when she confirmed on her website she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Gavin Henson, is thought to be nine weeks pregnant. "This is absolutely magical news," said her mum Maria. "We are thrilled for Charlotte and Gavin and looking forward to being a nan and granddad."



Charlotte and Gavin, who share a £500,000 pad in Cardiff, are now said to be planning a spring wedding. That would be the icing on the cake for the popular Welsh lass who recently revealed that she would love to marry her rugby player beau and start a family together. "If Gavin got me an engagement ring I'd say, 'Yes'. Gav is the one. He's my fella and I want his children." According to a friend, the bubbly presenter has set aside two possible dates in April for a fairytale wedding in the romantic Castle Coch near her home.