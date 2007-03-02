Pete's girl joins rock chicks for NME music awards

2 MARCH 2007



Her music career may as yet be confined to singing with friends in rock band Primal Scream or performing backing vocals for boyfriend Pete Doherty, but that didn't stop Kate Moss walking away with one of the coveted gongs from Thursday night's NME awards at London's Hammersmith Palais.



Voted for by the readers of New Musical Express magazine, the awards celebrate the best talent in the music industry. The Croydon-born supermodel was nominated in the sexiest woman category, beating competition from Smile singer Lily Allen and controversial American rocker Beth Ditto to take home the title. And the style queen certainly looked the part as she arrived at the London ceremony, turning heads in a short black dress embellished with glitzy sequins.



Kate was not the only rock chick setting flashbulbs popping at the star-studded event. Stylish sisters Peaches and Pixie Geldof donned outfits worthy of Sixties rock icons such as Marianne Faithfull, teaming thigh-skimming mini-dresses with platform heels, while singers Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud were cool in their edgy black ensembles.



Among the night's big winners were British rockers Muse, who walked away with the prestigious best band award, and Arctic Monkeys who scooped best album. Primal Scream was honoured with a 'Godlike Genius' gong for their contribution to music.