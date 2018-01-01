hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Madonna is no stranger to being surrounded by security guards, but there was something familiar about the "policeman" escorting the singer on Saturday night
Click on photos to enlarge
The singer and her husband pulled out all the stops with their costumes for the fancy dress party
5 MARCH 2007
It's not unusual for Madonna to be surrounded by some burly protection officers but as she was led away by a man in uniform on Saturday night all was not quite as it seemed. On closer inspection, the man in blue turned out to be husband Guy Richie who was escorting her to a fancy dress party.
Dressed as a 1920s flapper girl, complete with feather boa and jewelled head-dress, the giggling Material Girl wowed onlookers with her latest transformation as she arrived at the Kabbalah centre in Los Angeles. And hamming it up as a Village People-style policeman in aviator shades with a bushy moustache, it was clear husband Guy had clearly made an equally enthusiastic effort for the fun night out.
The couple are no strangers to dressing up parties, and have previously partied in the guises of a French maid and Native American.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.