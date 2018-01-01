hellomagazineWeb
A delighted Noel is set to become a father for the second time after it was confirmed his partner of seven years, Sara, is three months pregnant
8 MARCH 2007
Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher and his Scottish girlfriend Sara MacDonald are expecting their first child together, a spokeswoman for the British band has confirmed. The baby will be a brother or sister for Noel's seven-year-old daughter Anais with his ex-wife Meg Matthews.
Edinburgh-born Sara is three months pregnant and the couple are said to be "very happy" - as is Sara's mother Isobel. "It is always wonderful news when you find out you are going to have a new grandchild," she said. Noel, who has been with the pretty 31-year-old brunette for seven years since his split from Meg in 2000, is apparently delighted at becoming a father for the second time. It's set to be a big year for the talented song-writer who is also due to turn 40 in May.
